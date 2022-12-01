Last Updated:

'Piyo Piyo': AAP Neta Encourages Use Of Liquor In Elections; BJP Hits Out At Kejriwal

BJP released a video of AAP's Delhi MLA and party leader MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj wherein he encourages the use of liquor in the elections. 

Written By
Ajay Sharma
BJP

Image: Twitter/@Shehzad_Ind/ANI


The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released a video of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj wherein Arvind Kejriwal's party MLA from Delhi's Greater Kailash encouraged the use of liquor in the elections. 

In the clip released by the saffron party, Saurabh Bharadwaj is seen speaking at an event, saying, "We know when the liquor is being distributed in some areas… When it is being distributed, we don’t tell the police or the election commission about it. We say if something good is happening to someone then let it distribute. People enjoy this." Bharadwaj, also the vice chairman of Delhi Jal Board, further said, "In villages, when it’s election season, it feels like Holi-Diwali, every person is ‘set’. Nobody is asking for water, everyone is asking for soda. Everything is set."

"So we also don’t stop anyone. We say, ‘Piyo Piyo, Tumhara hi maal hai’ (Drink, it your own good)," Kejriwal party's neta said in the video clip released by the BJP.

READ | ‘Drunk on power’: BJP throws 'Bharat Ratna' dig at AAP's MCD poll candidate Joginder Bunty

'Will Arvind Kejriwal take action against Saurabh Bharadwaj?': BJP

Hitting out at the Aam Aadmi Party over Bharadwaj's video, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "There is a shocking video of Aam Aadmi Party in which its leader and MLA and chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj is labelling all people who live in villages of India as Sharabi (alcoholic) and said that when elections come it become Holi or Diwali for them because they are 'set' by drinking alcohol. This is an insult not just to the villages but also an insult to Holi and Diwali. It is also an insult to the people who live in the villages that they are looking for liquor during elections. "

READ | MCD polls: AAP comes out with '10 guarantees' for ease of doing business in Delhi

"This kind of patronising and promotion of alcohol is being done by a sitting MLA and leader of AAP where he is encouraging the use of alcohol and liquor in elections. This is the true face of the AAP," Ponnawalla said. He further said that in the second term of the AAP government in Delhi, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government did a liquor scam where they tried to put liquor stores in gullies. "Now this is the policy they want to promote even in the elections. Will Mr Kejriwal will take action against Saurabh Bharadwaj for this statement made against the villages of India and villagers? Or will he come out and defend this in some way?" the BJP leader questioned.

READ | Arvind Kejriwal predicts over 230 seats for AAP in MCD polls; makes big promise to RWAs

"This shows AAP’s policy. The election commission should also take note of this kind of statement that is made in the violation code of conduct. This is the true face of AAP; where it is possible they promote alcohol and liquor. (Now) They are doing it at election time as well," Poonwalla said.

READ | Congress lashes out at AAP as protesting farmers lathi-charged outside Punjab CM's house
READ | Langar at Singhu, Lathis at Sangrur? AAP's response to farmer protests raises questions
First Published:
COMMENT