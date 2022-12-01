'Piyo Piyo': AAP Neta Encourages Use Of Liquor In Elections; BJP Hits Out At Kejriwal

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released a video of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj wherein Arvind Kejriwal's party MLA from Delhi's Greater Kailash encouraged the use of liquor in the elections.

In the clip released by the saffron party, Saurabh Bharadwaj is seen speaking at an event, saying, "We know when the liquor is being distributed in some areas… When it is being distributed, we don’t tell the police or the election commission about it. We say if something good is happening to someone then let it distribute. People enjoy this." Bharadwaj, also the vice chairman of Delhi Jal Board, further said, "In villages, when it’s election season, it feels like Holi-Diwali, every person is ‘set’. Nobody is asking for water, everyone is asking for soda. Everything is set."

Shocker! huge insult of people who live in villages & of Diwali / Holi- Saurabh Bharadwaj says during elections “Gaon vale “set” ho jaate hai”- they don’t ask for water but for soda! Insults Holi & Diwali too



"So we also don’t stop anyone. We say, ‘Piyo Piyo, Tumhara hi maal hai’ (Drink, it your own good)," Kejriwal party's neta said in the video clip released by the BJP.

'Will Arvind Kejriwal take action against Saurabh Bharadwaj?': BJP

Hitting out at the Aam Aadmi Party over Bharadwaj's video, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "There is a shocking video of Aam Aadmi Party in which its leader and MLA and chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj is labelling all people who live in villages of India as Sharabi (alcoholic) and said that when elections come it become Holi or Diwali for them because they are 'set' by drinking alcohol. This is an insult not just to the villages but also an insult to Holi and Diwali. It is also an insult to the people who live in the villages that they are looking for liquor during elections. "

"This kind of patronising and promotion of alcohol is being done by a sitting MLA and leader of AAP where he is encouraging the use of alcohol and liquor in elections. This is the true face of the AAP," Ponnawalla said. He further said that in the second term of the AAP government in Delhi, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government did a liquor scam where they tried to put liquor stores in gullies. "Now this is the policy they want to promote even in the elections. Will Mr Kejriwal will take action against Saurabh Bharadwaj for this statement made against the villages of India and villagers? Or will he come out and defend this in some way?" the BJP leader questioned.

"This shows AAP’s policy. The election commission should also take note of this kind of statement that is made in the violation code of conduct. This is the true face of AAP; where it is possible they promote alcohol and liquor. (Now) They are doing it at election time as well," Poonwalla said.