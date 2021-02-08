Piyush Goyal Reiterates Centre 'sensitive To Farmers' Demands', Takes Fresh Jibe At Oppn

Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal while addressing a press conference at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state office in New Delhi on "Aatmanirbhar Budget" on Sunday said that the government is "sensitive to the demands of the protesting farmers". While asserting that the agitating farmer unions should come up with a "concrete suggestion", the Union Railways Minister said that the Centre's 3 contentious farm laws were made keeping in mind the interest of the farmers.

"However, if there are any misgivings in the Laws, they can always be sorted," he added.

Farmers' Stire: Piyush Goyal backs Centre

Stating that despite repeating the proposals, the protestors have not yet come up with any "concrete suggestion" so far, Goyal reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to farmers that the government was "just a phone call away" to discuss their issues. "But for that, at least somebody has to make the call so that we can move forward," the Union Minister added.

Piyush Goyal said, "The government is sensitive to farmers can be gauged from the fact that PM Narendra Modi has made it clear that he is just a phone call away."

Launching a fresh attack at the Opposition for creating confusion and misgivings on these reform agricultural laws, Goyal said that these laws have been made keeping in mind the benefits of all sections of the society and are hence beneficial to the entire farm community. The Railway Minister also mentioned that the Centre has introduced several new schemes and plans in the Union Budget 2021-22 to help farmers grow their product and income appreciably.

Condemning the tractor rally violence that took place in the National Capital on January 26, the Railway Minister said that the violence dented the image of the country in the world. He also made it clear that the government wants to take everyone together in making India "Aatmanirbhar" (self-reliant).

What are the farm laws?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

(with inputs from agencies)

