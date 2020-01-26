Piyush Goyal Wishes Citizens On Republic Day, Urges People To Work Towards 'New India'

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday took to Twitter to extend his wishes to the citizens of the country on the occasion of the 71st Republic Day. Goyal further urged the people to work towards building a 'New India.' The national capital is all set to host the grand 71st Republic Day parade.

As we commemorate India's 71st #RepublicDay, let us reaffirm our commitment to abide by our Constitution and work towards building a ‘New India’ with renewed zeal and determination.



गणतंत्र दिवस की सभी देशवासियों को शुभकानाएं। जय हिंद! pic.twitter.com/7IGuqpMP8S — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) January 26, 2020

Capt. Amarinder Singh's message

Chief Minister of Punjab Capt. Amarinder Singh took to Twitter and appealed everyone to thank the freedom fighters, who shaped the country to be 'Sovereign, Secular and the Democratic Republic.'

Today on 71st #RepublicDay, let's take a minute to thank all who fought for our freedom & shaped our country to be a Sovereign, Socialist, Secular & Democratic Republic with the adoption of the Constitution. Let us pledge to uphold & safeguard these values of our great Nation. pic.twitter.com/Hzq5fsmF9P — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) January 25, 2020

PM Modi extends greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his greetings to countrymen on the occasion.

Wishing everyone a happy #RepublicDay.



सभी देशवासियों को गणतंत्र दिवस की बहुत-बहुत बधाई।



जय हिंद! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2020

The grand Republic Day Parade

The 90-minute long Republic Day parade is all set to commence shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays respect at the National War Memorial near India Gate. As per the tradition, the Indian National Flag will be unfurled with a booming 21-gun salute followed by the national anthem. The parade will be commanded by Parade Commander Lieutenant General Asit Mistry, while Chief of Staff Major General Alok Kacker will be the parade Second-in-Command.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be celebrating the occasion along with the chief guest, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, and other dignitaries, besides thousands of citizens at Rajpath.

