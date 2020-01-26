The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Piyush Goyal Wishes Citizens On Republic Day, Urges People To Work Towards 'New India'

Politics

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday took to Twitter to extend his wishes to the citizens of the country on the occasion of the 71st Republic Day. 

Written By Manjiri Chitre | Mumbai | Updated On:
Piyush

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday took to Twitter to extend his wishes to the citizens of the country on the occasion of the 71st Republic Day. Goyal further urged the people to work towards building a 'New India.' The national capital is all set to host the grand 71st Republic Day parade.

Capt. Amarinder Singh's message 

Chief Minister of Punjab Capt. Amarinder Singh took to Twitter and appealed everyone to thank the freedom fighters, who shaped the country to be 'Sovereign, Secular and the Democratic Republic.'

Read: Republic Day: VP Venkaiah Naidu calls for fortification of India's 'unity & integrity'

PM Modi extends greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his greetings to countrymen on the occasion. 

Read: IIT Bombay students take out Tiranga Yatra in campus to celebrate Republic Day

The grand Republic Day Parade

The 90-minute long Republic Day parade is all set to commence shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays respect at the National War Memorial near India Gate. As per the tradition, the Indian National Flag will be unfurled with a booming 21-gun salute followed by the national anthem. The parade will be commanded by Parade Commander Lieutenant General Asit Mistry, while Chief of Staff Major General Alok Kacker will be the parade Second-in-Command. 

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be celebrating the occasion along with the chief guest, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, and other dignitaries, besides thousands of citizens at Rajpath. 

Read: Raj Thackeray wishes immortality upon India with stunning picture, on Republic Day 2020

Read: ‘Investments within law’: Piyush Goyal clarifies day after 'Amazon doing no favour' jibe

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
REPUBLIC DAY 2020: B-TOWN WISHES
SUDARSHAN PATTNAIK ON REPUBLIC DAY
ITBP JAWANS CELEBRATE REPUBLIC DAY
SAIF SAYS 'NOT MUMBAI, ANDHERI'
GAMBHIR SALUTES CAPT TANIA SHERGILL
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA