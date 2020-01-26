The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Republic Day: VP Venkaiah Naidu Calls For Fortification Of India's 'unity & Integrity'

General News

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu also urged the countrymen to faithfully discharge constitutionally mandated Fundamental Duties and be responsible citizens.

Written By Manjiri Chitre | Mumbai | Updated On:
Vice President

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday took to Twitter and extended his warm wishes to the citizens on the occasion of 71st Republic Day in a series of tweets. Taking to Twitter, he paid tribute to 'those heroic men and women who laid down their lives for the cause of independence for this country'.

He also called the Constitution of India a "sacred document" that acts as our guiding light and moral compass. He further urged the countrymen to "pledge to faithfully discharge our constitutionally mandated Fundamental Duties and be responsible citizens who will be proactive partners in the nation’s development".

PM Modi extends greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his greetings to countrymen on the occasion. 

Read: Capital under multi-layered, ground-to-air security cover for Republic Day celebrations

Read: Chandrababu Naidu leads TDP delegation to AP Guv, claims undemocratic sessions proceeding

Republic Day parade 

The national capital is all set to host the grand 71st Republic Day parade. The 90-minute-long Republic Day parade ceremony will begin after Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays respect at the National War Memorial near India Gate. As per the tradition, the Indian National Flag will be unfurled with a booming 21-gun salute followed by the national anthem. The parade will be commanded by Parade Commander Lieutenant General Asit Mistry, while Chief of Staff Major General Alok Kacker will be the parade Second-in-Command. 

Read: Republic Day 2020: Union Home Minister Amit Shah extends wishes to all Indians

Read: Vice President meets Brazilian President, discuss terror, trade and investment

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
REPUBLIC DAY 2020: B-TOWN WISHES
SUDARSHAN PATTNAIK ON REPUBLIC DAY
RAJ THACKERAY WISHES REPUBLIC DAY
SAIF SAYS 'NOT MUMBAI, ANDHERI'
PUNJAB CM EXTENDS REPUBLIC DAY WISH
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA