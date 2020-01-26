Republic Day: VP Venkaiah Naidu Calls For Fortification Of India's 'unity & Integrity'

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday took to Twitter and extended his warm wishes to the citizens on the occasion of 71st Republic Day in a series of tweets. Taking to Twitter, he paid tribute to 'those heroic men and women who laid down their lives for the cause of independence for this country'.

I convey my warm greetings and best wishes to all citizens of our nation on the joyous occasion of Republic Day celebrations. It was on this historic day in 1950 that our Constitution came into being. #RepublicDay2020 #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/sc3Ee6fODZ — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) January 26, 2020

Today, as we celebrate our freedom, let us also pay respectful tributes to those heroic men and women who laid down their lives for the cause of independence for this country. — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) January 26, 2020

He also called the Constitution of India a "sacred document" that acts as our guiding light and moral compass. He further urged the countrymen to "pledge to faithfully discharge our constitutionally mandated Fundamental Duties and be responsible citizens who will be proactive partners in the nation’s development".

Our Constitution is a sacred document that acts as our guiding light and moral compass. — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) January 26, 2020

Today, let us reaffirm our commitment towards the Constitution and the cherished ideals of liberty, equality, fraternity, and justice for all, which formed the bedrock on which this great nation was built. — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) January 26, 2020

Let us pledge to faithfully discharge our constitutionally mandated Fundamental Duties and be responsible citizens who will be proactive partners in the nation’s development. — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) January 26, 2020

Let this Republic Day further fortify the unity and integrity of this vast and diverse nation. Let this strong bond of unity of purpose be the driving force of all our endeavors to build an inclusive, prosperous, progressive, peaceful and harmonious nation. #RepublicDay2020 — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) January 26, 2020

PM Modi extends greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his greetings to countrymen on the occasion.

Wishing everyone a happy #RepublicDay.



सभी देशवासियों को गणतंत्र दिवस की बहुत-बहुत बधाई।



जय हिंद! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2020

Republic Day parade

The national capital is all set to host the grand 71st Republic Day parade. The 90-minute-long Republic Day parade ceremony will begin after Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays respect at the National War Memorial near India Gate. As per the tradition, the Indian National Flag will be unfurled with a booming 21-gun salute followed by the national anthem. The parade will be commanded by Parade Commander Lieutenant General Asit Mistry, while Chief of Staff Major General Alok Kacker will be the parade Second-in-Command.

