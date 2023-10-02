'PM Modi a world leader in environment': Israeli diplomat lauds India's 'Swachhata' drive

Israeli diplomat Kobbi Shoshani participated in the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign at Mumbai beach on Sunday and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the initiative, by saying that he stands as a world leader in the environment sector. He lauded the people for coming out in response to PM Modi's call for a 'Clean India.'

The Consul General of Israel to Midwest India, Mumbai, Shoshani said, “I come from a very small country Israel, we are not connected by land, we are connected by sea. The environment is not an issue only in India, it’s a global issue. I think your PM did a great job. He asked something and we followed. This is my fifth day, this week to clean the beaches. it’s extremely important.“

"Definitely Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji today is the leader in the world in environment, and he brings in the personal method. You see these people, they are following his request and it is extremely important,” he added.

Wielding a broom, Shoshani actively participated in the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign and cleaned the beach by picking up the garbage and putting it into a dustbin. The foreign diplomat also interacted with the cleaning staff at the Mumbai beach.

Israeli diplomat Kobbi Shoshani participated in the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign | Image@ANI

India participates in 'Shramdaan'

People from all walks of life, from politicians to students, participated in an hour-long "shramdaan" on Sunday, responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for a nationwide cleanliness drive. The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry claimed that more than 9.20 lakh sites across the country have been adopted for the mega drive.

PM Modi himself participated in the campaign along with social media sensation Ankit Baiyanpuriya. On X, he wrote, "Today, as the nation focuses on Swachhata, Ankit Baiyanpuriya and I did the same! Beyond just cleanliness, we blended fitness and well-being also into the mix. It is all about that Swachh and Swasth Bharat vibe! @baiyanpuria."