PM Modi, Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince To Hold Virtual Summit; Bilateral Ties On Agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan will hold a virtual summit on February 18

Rohit Ranjan
PM Modi

IMAGE: @MohamedBinZayed/Twitter, @@BJP4India/Twitter


On Wednesday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan will hold a virtual summit on February 18. The MEA issued a statement saying that the two leaders will discuss bilateral cooperation and exchange perspective on regional and international matters of mutual importance. The statement further said that the leaders are anticipated to put out their view of the historic and cordial relations between the two nations at a time when India is celebrating 75 years of independence as Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and the UAE is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its foundation.

The bilateral relations between India and UAE has improved in recent years and the two countries have entered into a comprehensive strategic relationship. In 2015, 2018, and 2019, Prime Minister Modi visited the UAE, while the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visited India in 2016 and 2017. Ministerial visits between the two countries have continued, with three trips by the UAE's External Affairs Minister and a visit by the UAE's Commerce and Industry Minister in 2021.

Both countries worked together in vital areas

During the COVID-19 pandemic, both countries worked closely together in vital areas of healthcare and food security. Trade, business, and energy links between the two countries have remained strong since then. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had thanked the UAE leadership for their assistance to the Indian community during the pandemic. The two countries agreed on an Air Bubble arrangement, which allowed people to travel between the two countries despite the problems created by COVID.

Both sides are also bolstering their collaboration in new areas such as renewable energy, start-ups, and fintech. The MEA stated that The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) is a major initiative in their bilateral ties. CEPA negotiations began in September 2021 and are now complete.

India's third-largest trading partner

The United Arab Emirates is India's third-largest trading partner, and bilateral trade and investment ties are likely to improve significantly. The data estimates that nearly 3.5 million Indians live in the United Arab Emirates. The Indian community's contribution to the UAE's development has also been recognised by the UAE's authorities.

