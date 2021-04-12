PM Modi & HM Amit Shah To Hold Several Rallies And Roadshows In West Bengal On April 12

Ahead of the fifth phase of the Bengal Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address several public programs in West Bengal on Monday. The fourth phase of the polls concluded on Saturday with a voter turnout of 79.90 percent.

PM Modi's rallies today

PM Modi will address an election rally at the Talit Sai Centre in the Purba Bardhaman district at 12 pm. After that, he will also hold rallies in Kalyani University Grounds in Nadia district at 1.40 pm and the Barasat area of the North 24 Parganas district at 3.10 pm.

In every district, village, town and city of West Bengal, there is unparalleled support for BJP.



Sharing yesterday’s highlights from Siliguri and Krishnanagar. pic.twitter.com/4qkF93PYGo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 11, 2021

HM Shah's rallies today

Whereas, HM Shah will hold a roadshow in Kalimpong district at 11:30 am. He will then address a public meeting in the Dhupguri area of the Jalpaiguri district and after that in the Hemtabad Vidhan Sabha constituency. He is also scheduled to conduct a roadshow in Siliguri. The Home Minister on Sunday held back-to-back roadshows in West Bengal and also addressed several public meetings.

West Bengal Assembly elections

Phase four of the West Bengal Assembly elections ended on Saturday and some of the key constituencies were Bhawanipur, Tollygunge, and Singur. Out of 44 constituencies, nine are in Howrah, 10 in Hooghly, 11 in South 24 Parganas, 5 in Alipurduar, and 9 in Cooch Behar.

The first phase concluded with a voter turnout of 82 percent, the second phase concluded with a voter turnout of 80.43 percent, the third phase concluded with a voter turnout of 83.93 percent, and the fourth phase concluded with a voter turnout of 79.90 percent. West Bengal's other phases of elections are scheduled on April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.

(With ANI Inputs)

Image: NarendraModi(Twitter)/ANI