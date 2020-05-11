PM Modi Assures To Ramp Up Economic Activities In States In 5th PM-CM COVID-19 Meeting

Quick links:
As India's Coronavirus (COVID-19) tally soars to 671652, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday is currently holding a conference with all state Chief Ministers, discussing the exit strategy for India after May 17. He started the conference by lauding all the efforts put forth by the states and assured that economic activities will pick up steam in the coming days. Moreover, he has warned states that we must maintain social distancing norms and ensure to limit COVID-19 spread to urban areas, leaving rural India least affected.
This is the fifth conference the Prime Minister will hold on COVID-19 with all CMs. Previous meetings had all been to discuss the nation's strategy to battle COVID-19 and had resulted in nation-wide lockdowns - the last one with considerable relaxations. While all CMs had attended the first one, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has sent a representative for the past two meetings. Most CMs had aired their greivances and have supported the Centre's move to extend lockdown. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Home Minister Amit Shah are in attendance.
