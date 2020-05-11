PM Modi Assures To Ramp Up Economic Activities In States In 5th PM-CM COVID-19 Meeting

As India's Coronavirus (COVID-19) tally soars to 671652, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday is currently holding a conference with all state Chief Ministers, discussing the exit strategy for India after May 17. He started the conference by lauding all the efforts put forth by the states and assured that economic activities will pick up steam in the coming days. Moreover, he has warned states that we must maintain social distancing norms and ensure to limit COVID-19 spread to urban areas, leaving rural India least affected.

Here are PM Modi's remarks:

There is global recognition for India’s success in handling the COVID-19 pandemic and Govt of India appreciates the efforts made by all state governments in this regard. Let us stay the course as we move forward together.

We now have reasonably clear indication as to the geographical spread of the pandemic in India, including the worst affected areas. Moreover, over the past few weeks, officials have understood operating procedures in a time such as this, right up to the District level. Yesterday again, Cabinet Secretary briefed the Chief Secretaries and Health Secretaries on the current situation and the steps being taken by us .

Slowly but surely, economic activities have begun to pick up in several parts of the country. In the coming days, this process will further gather steam.

We must realize that the fight against COVID-19 has to be more focussed now.

Going forward, the road ahead should be focused on reducing the spread and ensuring that all precautions are taken by people including social distancing norms by observing ‘Do Gaj Doori’z Follow-up is of paramount importance and we must do so to the hilt.

We also have to ensure that rural India remains free from this crisis.

Before taking a considered view, this time we decided to invite ALL Chief Ministers to speak.

PM-CM conference

This is the fifth conference the Prime Minister will hold on COVID-19 with all CMs. Previous meetings had all been to discuss the nation's strategy to battle COVID-19 and had resulted in nation-wide lockdowns - the last one with considerable relaxations. While all CMs had attended the first one, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has sent a representative for the past two meetings. Most CMs had aired their greivances and have supported the Centre's move to extend lockdown. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Home Minister Amit Shah are in attendance.

