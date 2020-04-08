PM Modi Calls Poster Asking People To Honour Him Fake, Says Reach Out To People In Need

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday dismissed the rumours pertaining to a poster that had surfaced earlier in the day. This statement from the Prime Minister comes after the poster which stated that all the citizens will give a standing ovation to the Prime Minister on 12th April for his efforts amid Coronavirus crisis went viral.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi dispersed the speculations and further stated that if people really want to honour the Prime Minister, they must take responsibility of at least one poor family at this time of crisis, adding that there wouldn't be a bigger honour than that.

हो सकता है कि यह किसी की सदिच्छा हो, तो भी मेरा आग्रह है कि यदि सचमुच में आपके मन में इतना प्यार है और मोदी को सम्मानित ही करना है तो एक गरीब परिवार की जिम्मेदारी कम से कम तब तक उठाइए, जब तक कोरोना वायरस का संकट है। मेरे लिए इससे बड़ा सम्मान कोई हो ही नहीं सकता। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 8, 2020

मेरे ध्यान में लाया गया है कि कुछ लोग यह मुहिम चला रहे हैं कि 5 मिनट खड़े रहकर मोदी को सम्मानित किया जाए। पहली नजर में तो यह मोदी को विवादों में घसीटने की कोई खुराफात लगती है। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 8, 2020

PM Modi Chairs All-party Meet Amid Covid Lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a meeting with the leaders of the Opposition parties through a video conference to discuss the current situation in the country.

It was the very first interaction of PM Modi with the Opposition all together after the imposition of the 21-day lockdown owing to the Coronavirus crisis. Floor leaders of all those parties which have a combined strength of more than five MPs in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were a part of the discussion.

Coronavirus Crisis

As per the health ministry briefing on Wednesday, till date total 402 people have been discharged, a total of 5194 positive confirmed cases have been reported in the country. In the last one day, 773 positive cases were reported. Total 149 deaths have been reported and around 32 people have died yesterday.

In a bid to tackle the growing crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 had announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus, stating that "social distancing" is the only way to contain the disease which is spreading rapidly across the world.

