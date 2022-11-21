PM Modi Castigates Rahul Gandhi Over Bharat Jodo Yatra; 'Those Thrown Out Of Power Are...'

As the poll battle for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls is intensifying, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took a swipe at Congress scion Rahul Gandhi for his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' and said that those who have been thrown out of power are taking out a yatra to get back to power.

Addressing a rally at poll-bound Gujarat's Surendranagar, PM Modi said, "People who were dethroned long back are on a yatra to get back the power. They can do it but they are walking with those who stalled the Narmada dam project for 40 years."

Referring to Narmada Bachao Andolan leader Medha Patkar's presence at the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra recently, the Prime Minister added, "The Congress leaders are coming together with those who stalled the Narmada dam project. The people of Gujarat have decided to punish those who stalled the Narmada dam project."

"Gujarat produces 80% of the country's salt. Some people abuse Gujarat even after eating salt manufactured in the state," he added while addressing the rally.

Further slamming the grand old party for using words like neech for him, he said, "In the past, the Congress had used words like 'neech aadmi', 'maut ka saudagar' and 'naali ka keeda' for me. Now, instead of talking about development during polls, Congress leaders are saying they will show Modi his aukat."

Medha Patkar joins Bharat Jodo Yatra

As Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Maharashtra recently, Medha Patkar along with Congress leaders was seen joining the yatra. The party also described Patkar as a 'social welfare' activist. Interestingly, Rahul Gandhi's indulgence with Medha Patkar came just a weeks ahead of the crucial Gujarat Assembly elections.

“When you do something for the society, people involved in social welfare themselves join you… Social activist Medha Patkar participated in ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra'," Congress party tweeted.

BJP terms Congress 'anti-Gujarat'

After Narmada Bachao Andolan activist Medha Patkar joined Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Maharashtra, the BJP alleged that the Congress is devoid of issues to set up a narrative in the poll-bound state. Launching an attack on the Congress, BJP chief JP Nadda termed Congress 'anti-Gujarat'.

Terming Congress 'anti-Gujarat', Nadda said, "Patkar is anti-Narmada, anti-Gujarat and anti-Saurashtra, who tried to stall the construction of the Narmada dam and opposed the use of water for the people of Saurashtra. If such people join Rahul Gandhi, it reflects his mentality.The Congress is also anti-Gujarat."