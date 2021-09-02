Last Updated:

PM Modi Condoles Demise Of Chandan Mitra, Remembers Him For His 'intellect And Insights'

Chandan Mitra passed away last night in Delhi as confirmed by his son Kushan Mitra. The politician-journalist was 65 years old and more details are awaited.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his pain over the passing away of journalist-politician Chandan Mitra. Taking to his Twitter, PM Modi said that 'Shri Chandan Mitra Ji will be remembered for his intellect and insights'. The deceased's son Kushan Mitra confirmed that the former Rajya Sabha MP died last night in Delhi and added that 'he had been suffering for a while'. Mitra is survived by his wife and two sons.

In his tweet, PM Modi described Mitra as someone who 'distinguished himself in the world of media as well as politics'. 

Taking to Twitter, Kushan Mitra thanked everyone for condoling messages and informed that he is taking a break from social media. 

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari said Chandan Mitra's 'contribution to journalism and politics will be remembered'. 

Union Minister Anurag Thakur expressed anguish over the news. 

Rajya Sabha MP and BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta expressed his pain after losing 'closest friend' and posted a picture from 1972 to describe their friendship. 

Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) leader Ram Madhav also expressed sadness over the passing away news on Twitter and described Mitra as a 'good friend'. 

BJP Jharkhand spokesperson Kunal Sarangi described the loss as 'personal' and said that both the leaders shared a mutual connection with Jharkhand. 

Several other leaders including Union Minister of State Bhagwanth Khuba, Indian National Congress (INC) leader Jairam Ramesh, Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa also expressed their condolences.

Chandan Mitra passes away

Former Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader, Chandan Mitra switched to All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) in 2018. The 65-year-old was also the senior journalist (editor) of The Pioneer, but recent reports stated that he resigned as printer and publisher of the newspaper in June this year. He was a nominated member of the Rajya Sabha from August 2003 to 2009. In June 2010, he was elected by the BJP to Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh. His term with the BJP ended in 2016. The late politician was also considered to be close to BJP veteran L K Advani. 

