PM Modi Condoles Demise Of Chandan Mitra, Remembers Him For His 'intellect And Insights'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his pain over the passing away of journalist-politician Chandan Mitra. Taking to his Twitter, PM Modi said that 'Shri Chandan Mitra Ji will be remembered for his intellect and insights'. The deceased's son Kushan Mitra confirmed that the former Rajya Sabha MP died last night in Delhi and added that 'he had been suffering for a while'. Mitra is survived by his wife and two sons.

In his tweet, PM Modi described Mitra as someone who 'distinguished himself in the world of media as well as politics'.

Shri Chandan Mitra Ji will be remembered for his intellect and insights. He distinguished himself in the world of media as well as politics. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 2, 2021

Taking to Twitter, Kushan Mitra thanked everyone for condoling messages and informed that he is taking a break from social media.

Thank you for all the messages, I will respond in time. Going off SM for a bit. https://t.co/ejMYck29Ba — Kushan Mitra (@kushanmitra) September 2, 2021

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari said Chandan Mitra's 'contribution to journalism and politics will be remembered'.

Anguished to hear about the demise of Chandan Mitra ji. His contribution in the journalism and politics will be remembered. My deepest condolences to his family and followers. Om Shanti. — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) September 2, 2021

Union Minister Anurag Thakur expressed anguish over the news.

Anguished by the passing away Sh Chandan Mitra Ji.

An immensely respected Editor, who led the @TheDailyPioneer & served as a Member of Parliament.

His vast experience & insightful understanding of issues always gave readers a new perspective.

A huge loss for journalism. pic.twitter.com/xUqxZwQFEY — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) September 2, 2021

Rajya Sabha MP and BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta expressed his pain after losing 'closest friend' and posted a picture from 1972 to describe their friendship.

I lost my closest friend—editor of Pioneer & former MP Chandan Mitra—this morning. We were together as students of La Martiniere & went on to St Stephen’s & Oxford. We joined journalism at the same time & shared the excitement of Ayodhya & the saffron wave. 1/2 — Swapan Dasgupta (@swapan55) September 2, 2021

I am posting a photograph of Chandan Mitra and me together during a school trip in 1972. Be happy my dear friend wherever you are. Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/58vMvU6Wa9 — Swapan Dasgupta (@swapan55) September 2, 2021

Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) leader Ram Madhav also expressed sadness over the passing away news on Twitter and described Mitra as a 'good friend'.

Very sorry to hear abt d demise of former MP n senior journalist Sh Chandan Mitra. He was a good friend. Served on d India Foundation Board for many years until his health forced him to withdraw from public activism. Condolences to @kushanmitra n other near and dear. On Shantih pic.twitter.com/dHvHNjrgt8 — Ram Madhav (@rammadhav_rss) September 2, 2021

BJP Jharkhand spokesperson Kunal Sarangi described the loss as 'personal' and said that both the leaders shared a mutual connection with Jharkhand.

A very personal loss. Was like a mentor to me for almost a decade. He had a very strong connect with Jharkhand. Chandan Mitra Ji will be remembered for his intellectual contribution to the world of media & politics. Condolences to his family & admirers. Om Shanti. #ChandanMitra pic.twitter.com/6KmWpkWKaW — KunalSarangi (@KunalSarangi) September 2, 2021

Several other leaders including Union Minister of State Bhagwanth Khuba, Indian National Congress (INC) leader Jairam Ramesh, Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa also expressed their condolences.

Chandan Mitra passes away

Former Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader, Chandan Mitra switched to All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) in 2018. The 65-year-old was also the senior journalist (editor) of The Pioneer, but recent reports stated that he resigned as printer and publisher of the newspaper in June this year. He was a nominated member of the Rajya Sabha from August 2003 to 2009. In June 2010, he was elected by the BJP to Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh. His term with the BJP ended in 2016. The late politician was also considered to be close to BJP veteran L K Advani.