PM Modi Dials Uttarakhand CM, Inquires About COVID-19 Positive Servicemen

Taking stock of the servicemen who have contracted COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. PM Modi asked the state government and Army officers to coordinate and ensure proper treatment to soldiers is provided. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat and said that the state government and Army officers should coordinate and ensure proper treatment of the soldiers.

Apprising PM Modi about the situation, the Chief Minister said that the Army has been regularly contacted and every necessary facility is being made available. Giving information about the status of COVID-19 in the state, the Chief Minister said that there has been an increase in coronavirus positive cases, but the situation is under control.

Surveillance and sampling have been greatly increased in the state. ICU, ventilator and oxygen support facilities are also being continuously increased, Rawat said as per the Uttarakhand CMO.

Complete Lockdown In Uttarakhand This Saturday, Sunday

The Uttarakhand government on Friday decided to impose a complete lockdown in the state this weekend in view of a rapid surge in COVID-19 cases. Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, however, clarified that the decision has been taken only for this Saturday and Sunday.

"All of a sudden 200 fresh cases came in yesterday. The only solution is to create a gap and break the cycle. Even traders wanted to open the market for five days only and the situation also calls for it. So a lockdown is being imposed on Saturday and Sunday," he told reporters.



