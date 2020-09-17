PM Modi Hails Passage Of 'historic' Farm Bills, Warns Of Attempt To Mislead Farmers

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the passage of the "historic" agrarian reform bills, describing it as an important moment in the agriculture sector. He stated that these bills will free the farmers from middlemen and other barriers. According to him, the farmers will get new opportunities for selling their produce, thereby increasing their income.

The PM opined that the agricultural sector will benefit from the latest technology. In a veiled dig at the opposition, he mentioned that some forces were trying to mislead the farmers. Giving an assurance that the current system of Minimum Support Price and government purchase of farm produce will continue, he appealed to people associated with the agricultural sector to listen to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's speech in Lok Sabha.

लोकसभा में ऐतिहासिक कृषि सुधार विधेयकों का पारित होना देश के किसानों और कृषि क्षेत्र के लिए एक महत्वपूर्ण क्षण है। ये विधेयक सही मायने में किसानों को बिचौलियों और तमाम अवरोधों से मुक्त करेंगे। #JaiKisan — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2020

इस कृषि सुधार से किसानों को अपनी उपज बेचने के लिए नए-नए अवसर मिलेंगे, जिससे उनका मुनाफा बढ़ेगा। इससे हमारे कृषि क्षेत्र को जहां आधुनिक टेक्नोलॉजी का लाभ मिलेगा, वहीं अन्नदाता सशक्त होंगे। #JaiKisan — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2020

किसानों को भ्रमित करने में बहुत सारी शक्तियां लगी हुई हैं। मैं अपने किसान भाइयों और बहनों को आश्वस्त करता हूं कि MSP और सरकारी खरीद की व्यवस्था बनी रहेगी। ये विधेयक वास्तव में किसानों को कई और विकल्प प्रदान कर उन्हें सही मायने में सशक्त करने वाले हैं। #JaiKisan — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2020

The three farm bills

The Lok Sabha has passed The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020. These bills were introduced by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to replace three ordinances promulgated on June 5. As per the Centre, The Essential Commodities Act, 1955 was amended to ensure that the farmers get a good price on many commodities.

Items such as food grains, oil, dal, pulses, potato have been removed from the purview of this Act. The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. On the other hand, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services.

The opposition has alleged that the bills will benefit only big farmers and corporates. After the passage of the aforesaid bills, Union Food Processing Industries Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned. She lamented that the Centre did not take farmers on board despite her best attempt to persuade the Union Cabinet in this regard. The SAD wanted the bills concerning the marketing of farmers' produce to be referred to a Select Committee.

