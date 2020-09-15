PM Modi Inaugurates Projects Under 'Namami Gange' Mission In Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave three new projects by digitally inaugurating and laying the foundation under Namami Gange to Bihar. The event was attended by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and senior BJP leader from the state and Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

During the event, the PM inaugurated 43 MLD sewerage treatment plant built under the Namami Gange project in the Beur area of Patna as well as sewerage treatment of another 37 MLD in Karamalichak. A total of 11 projects have been approved by the Namami Gange Mission for the sewerage system of the entire Patna city. PM had laid the foundation for two other projects along with these STPs – Beur and Karmalichak in October 2017. The work of 60 MLD Saidpur STP is also nearing completion.

Apart from this, under the scheme, PM Modi also laid the foundation stone of the Muzaffarpur River Front Development Scheme. Three ghats (East Akhara Ghat, Ladder Ghat, Chandwara Ghat) of Muzaffarpur city will be developed under this scheme. These riverfronts will have unique facilities like changing rooms, pathways, watchtowers, information kiosks, toilets, etc. Attractive signage, security system, and adequate lighting will be major features of these ghats.

In addition to this, PM Modi also launched a water supply project in Siwan Municipal Council and Chhapra Municipal Corporation under AMRUT Scheme. Under these two schemes, local citizens will get clean drinking water round the clock.

बिहार में बेउर और करमालीचक सीवरेज ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट के उद्घाटन के साथ नमामि गंगे अभियान को आज एक नई ताकत मिली है। राज्य में जिस प्रकार सीवरेज इन्फ्रास्ट्रक्चर योजना में तेजी आई है, उससे कई शहरों की सीवेज ट्रीटमेंट क्षमता में भारी बढ़ोतरी होने वाली है। #TransformingUrbanBihar pic.twitter.com/TYAK6DFGCu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 15, 2020

A major contribution to nation-building

During his address, the PM said, “Bihar has a major contribution to nation-building. Lakhs of engineers from Bihar are taking the development work of the country to new heights. The land of Bihar has always been synonymous with invention and innovation."

Moreover, he said conservation of the Ganga dolphin is a priority for the government and Bihar will benefit from Project Dolphin. "The entire extension of Ganga from Patna to Bhagalpur is the abode of the dolphin. Therefore, Bihar will not only benefit from Project Dolphin but will also boost tourism along with bio-diversity in river Ganga.”

