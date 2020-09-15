PM Modi inaugurates urban infrastructure projects in Bihar, says 'Urbanisation is reality'

PM Modi inaugurated seven urban infrastructure projects in Bihar via video conferencing on Tuesday. Out of these seven projects aimed at creating an Urban Bihar, four are water supply related, two are for sewerage treatment and one is related to riverfront development. This virtual foundation stone laying ceremony was attended by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Governor Phagu Chauhan as well as Hardeep Singh Puri among others.

PM Modi inaugurates Bihar infrastructure projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to share a video of the inauguration ceremony of urban infrastructure projects that are aimed at transforming Bihar. This virtual event took place virtually on Tuesday on the occasion of Engineer's Day 2020. PM Modi took the opportunity to speak about the contribution of Indian engineers in building the nation while praising them.

Speaking about the urbanisation in Bihar, Narendra Modi said that it has contributed a lot to create an urban developing nation. He added that the infrastructure projects that have been completed or are underway in Bihar would not have been possible without the engineers of Bihar while congratulating them on the occasion.

PM Modi said, "Bihar state government and the Union Cabinet will collaborate now to provide the people of Bihar with water supply and sewerage related facilities. In the coming years, Bihar will be one of those states where every home will have a proper water supply infrastructure."

Narendra Modi also spoke about the Urban Bihar infrastructure projects undertaken in the Jal Jeevan Mission as well as the AMRUT Mission. The PM informed people that the government aims to provide 12 lakh homes across the state of Bihar with a supply of clean water out of which 6 lakh homes are already receiving clean water under the AMRUT Mission. He added the urban infrastructure projects being launched in Bihar are aimed at providing the rest of these homes with clean water.

Talking about the urbanisation in the country, PM Modi said, "Urbanisation is the reality of present times. For many decades, it was considered that urbanisation was a problem in itself. But I don't think that way. If it is a problem, there are opportunities also. BR Ambedkar was a big supporter of urbanisation."

(With inputs from ANI)