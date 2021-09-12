Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday penned an emotional letter on the death anniversary of former Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief, Ram Vilas Paswan. The letter was posted by LJP leader and Ram Vilas Paswan's son, Chirag Paswan on Twitter. Chirag Paswan thanked the Prime Minister for his affection towards his former Cabinet colleague and stated that the latter has honoured the work done by Ram Vilas Paswan.

"I have received Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message on the death anniversary of my father. Sir, you have honored the work done by him for the society by putting the summary of the whole life of my father in your own words and have shown your affection towards him," tweeted Chirag Paswan

पिता जी के बरखी के दिन प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी का संदेश प्राप्त हुआ है। सर आपने पिता जी के पूरे जीवन के सारांश को अपने शब्दों में पिरो कर उनके द्वारा समाज के लिए किए गए कार्यों का सम्मान किया है व उनके प्रति अपने स्नेह को प्रदर्शित किया है: चिराग पासवान, LJP pic.twitter.com/f9lCoCMxRG — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) September 12, 2021

In his letter, Prime Minister Modi expressed that it's an emotional day for him and he misses Ram Vilas Paswan. In addition, he has described Paswan as the champion of the poor and Dalits. The Prime Minister also asserted that Indian politics has suffered due to the demise of the veteran politician last year.

"It is an emotional day for me. I miss him as a friend. I also sense the loss that Indian politics has suffered because of his death," said PM Modi "The youth who want to see and understand politics or who want to serve the nation via politics must take lessons from the life of Ram Vilas Paswan. Even after reaching the top, he was always available and cordial with his fellow party workers. He believed in dialogue and cordiality. This is the reason he had such good relations with political leaders across the board," PM Modi added in his letter.

The LJP is observing a 'barsi', marking the first death anniversary of its founder and veteran political leader, Ram Vilas Paswan. Chirag Paswan had earlier informed that he had invited top politicians of the country for the event like PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress president Sonia Gandhi.