PM Modi Pays Tribute To Former PM & Congress Leader Indira Gandhi On Her Death Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister wrote, "On her death anniversary, paying tributes to India’s former Prime Minister, Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji[sic]."

On her death anniversary, paying tributes to India’s former Prime Minister, Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 31, 2021

Meanwhile, Congress leader Sunil Jakhar launched a political attack on both the Central Government and former party colleague Captain Amarinder Sigh on the former party chief's death anniversary, while mentioning no Government ad was published this year.

Congress' blame game on former party chief's death anniversary:

I can understand BJP trying to erase 'Iron Lady of India' from history but don’t we still have a Congress Government in Punjab.



PS. I know Capt Saab won’t mind my using this PB Govt’s ad from last year, as none appeared today pic.twitter.com/yJSMIYQuPg — Sunil Jakhar (@sunilkjakhar) October 31, 2021

'Or is it a case of "once burned twice shy" - in light of certain appointment two days ago ?' questioned Jakhar on Captain Amarinder Singh.

Why is Congress attacking Captain Amarinder Singh?

The 'two days ago appointment' jibe from Sunil Jakhar came after Captain on October 28 had scheduled to meet Home Minister Amit Shah over farmers' issue however it got postponed. Singh on Wednesday also informed that he will be meeting with the home minister along with some agricultural experts. Meanwhile, during his conference on October 27 had addressed a press conference slamming the Congress and not ruling out a possible partnership with the BJP. 'We might share seats' Captain had responded to a question.

Congress leaders pay tribute to 'Iron Lady' Indira Gandhi

The leaders of the Congress party paid tributes to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary. Former party president Rahul Gandhi took to his Twitter hailed her as a great example of women power while paying floral tributes to Indira Gandhi at her memorial “Shakti Sthal” in New Delhi. Indira Gandhi, the then prime minister, was assassinated on this day in 1984 by two of her own security guards.

“My grandmother served the country fearlessly till the last moment — her life is a source of inspiration for us,” Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi. “A great example of women power, humble tributes to Indira Gandhi on her martyrdom day,” he added.

While paying their respects, the Congress leaders lauded the former Prime Minister’s contribution to the country. “She represented strength. She epitomised sacrifice. She personified service. A billion salutes to the Iron Lady of India, our very first woman Prime Minister, a true Bharat Ratna, Smt. Indira Gandhi, on her death anniversary,” the Congress said on Twitter.