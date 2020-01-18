PM Modi Pays Tribute To Late Journalist And Parliamentarian Ashwini Kumar Chopra

PM Modi on Saturday took to the microblogging website Twitter and paid his tributed to the late journalist and parliamentarian Ashwini Kumar Chopra after he passed away. PM Modi said that Chopra will be remembered for his immense contribution to the media industry. He lauded Chopra for his welfare work in the public interest.

Anguished by the passing away of Shri Ashwini Kumar Chopra Ji. He will be remembered for his contribution to the media world. He worked diligently as a public representative and undertook many community welfare initiatives. My thoughts are with his family and friends. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 18, 2020

Ashwini Kumar Chopra passes away

The senior journalist and former BJP MP Ashwini Chopra passed away at a private hospital in Gurgaon on Saturday after a prolonged illness. He was 63. Chopra was suffering from 'terminal cancer' and had been admitted to the Medanta Hospital about three weeks ago. He passed away in the afternoon.

The media baron-turned journalist was elected as an MP from Karnal, Haryana, in 2014. He was the editor of Hindi daily. Popularly known as 'Minna', he was a promising cricketer in his youth. Chopra leaves behind his wife and three children. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Congress president Sonia Gandhi condoled the passing away of the former parliamentarian.

Haryana CM condoles Chopra's death

करनाल से भाजपा के पूर्व सांसद और पंजाब केसरी दिल्ली के संपादक श्री अश्विनी चोपड़ा जी के निधन का दुखद समाचार प्राप्त हुआ। एक कुशल राजनीतिज्ञ और सफल पत्रकार के रूप में आपका जीवन हम सभी का मार्गदर्शन करता रहेगा।



ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करे। — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) January 18, 2020

Sonia Gandhi on Chopra's death

In her condolence message, Gandhi said Chopra's long and distinguished innings as an editor, and also as a social worker and MP shall be long remembered. The Congress leader said Chopra's friendship cut across political boundaries. She also added that he was known for his forthright views on most issues undeterred by the opposition he faced.

