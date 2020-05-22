PM Modi Praises Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's Efforts In Tackling Cyclone Crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on an aerial survey of the worst-hit areas of southern Bengal, along with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday. The PM was welcomed by Governor Jagdeep Dhankar and Banerjee along with an array of senior leaders of state BJP, including state unit president Dilip Ghosh.

Upon landing in Basirhat in North 24 Parganas', PM held a review meeting with top bureaucrats of the state, along with Union Minister Babul Supriyo and Deboshree Chowdhury, apart from Mamata Banerjee herself.

"We are with the people of Bengal and Bengal will rise again. A package of Rs 1000 crores is been given to Bengal. Rs 2 lakh will be given to the families of deceased and Rs 50,000 to the ones who are seriously injured", stated PM Modi while praising Mamata Banerjee's efforts to tackle the cyclone.

Leaders speak to Mamata

Mamata Banerjee said she received a call from President Ram Nath Kovind who expressed grief over deaths due to Cyclone Amphan and wished the State and a speedy recovery. "I am grateful to him. He was sorry for what has happened and said you are fighting devastation,” said Mamata Banerjee after the call.

The CM also informed that Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina tried to reach out to her to discuss the situation but due to network issues, it was not entirely successful. Although, reports say Hasina conveyed her sympathy to Banerjee over the loss of lives and property by the cyclone and hoped that the state will soon be able to overcome them.

Upon arrival from Basirhat, PM Modi left for his tour of Odisha with his team from Delhi, which also included Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Sarangi. While leaving the airport, the CM stated that the state and Centre will work together to tackle the situation on the ground.

