PM Modi Saddened By Devastation Caused By Floods In Pakistan; Hopes For Normalcy's Return

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed his sadness over the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan. He also consoled deaths due to incessant rain and floods and hoped for an early restoration of normalcy.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Saddened to see the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the injured and all those affected by this natural calamity and hope for an early restoration of normalcy."

Saddened to see the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the injured and all those affected by this natural calamity and hope for an early restoration of normalcy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2022

Floods triggered by the incessant rain since June 14 have wreaked havoc, drowning a vast swathe of flat land in the south and southwest of Pakistan.

Amid floods and increasing prices of food items, Pakistan's Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Monday also said that they can consider importing vegetables and other edible items from India due to the destruction of standing crops in view of incessant rains.

Death toll from Pakistan floods nears 1,100

At least 1,061 have died and 1,575 injured due to devasting floods in Pakistan, according to the latest data issued Monday by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Monday. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan are the worst affected provinces.

The neighbouring country's NDMA said that 7,19,558 livestock are also dead and around 992,871 homes were totally or partially damaged, leaving millions without access to clean drinking water, food and shelter.

The final death toll is likely to be much higher as thousands of villages in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remain isolated from the rest of the country as rivers flowing over dangerous marks destroyed roads and bridges, the Express Tribune newspaper reported.

Unable to cope with the catastrophe, the Shehbaz Sharif administration has sought international help. He has also declared a PKR10 billion relief package for the Balochistan province.

The United States, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and others have already announced help to a disaster appeal.

British Prime Minister Borish Johnson said that it is heartbreaking to see continuous devastation and informed about sending support to Pakistan. Queen Elizabeth also expressed her sadness due to the loss of lives and property in Pakistan.

Last week, the UN said it had earmarked 2.6 million pounds for relief measures in the country. A Turkish plane with relief goods also arrived on Sunday.