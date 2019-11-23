Rajnath Singh: Country In Safe Hands Under Able Leadership Of PM Modi

On Saturday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed a gathering in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh where he spoke about how the people of India should have full trust and faith in PM Narendra Modi who doesn't shy away from taking strong decisions. While praising PM Modi he said that he is one of the strongest leaders and never hesitates in doing what is best for the country hence rest assured that India is in safe hands.

"Have faith that the country is safe. Our Prime Minister is of firm conviction ... decisive who doesn't hesitate to take decisions. It is certainly a matter of pride for our countrymen...India's respect has grown in the international community," said Singh.

Rajnath Singh also spoke about how India was now the world's most attractive destination from the investment point of view. "When the people see their economic interest, they might be looking at the US but now they see it in India too," said Rajnath Singh while addressing the event.

Talks on Nationwide NRC

Rajnath Singh also spoke about the NRC in the event. "We don't do politics just for forming the government but for the society and country," said Rajnath. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during a debate in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, dropped a big hint that the government plans to implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) across the country. Home Minister Amit Shah had said in Rajya Sabha that all citizens of India, irrespective of religion will figure in the NRC. He added that NRC is different from the Citizenship Amendment Bill. "NRC has no such provisions which says that certain religions will be excluded from it. Speaking in support of the same Rajnath Singh said, "Now our government is thinking that NRC should be implemented in the entire country so that we get to know who is 'Swadeshi' and who is 'Videshi." Commenting on the NRC process, Singh said, "When I was the Home Minister, the NRC work began. Though it has been completed, there is the information of deficiencies."

(With Agency inputs)