PM Modi Sends Dr Subramanian Swamy 'very Nice & Warm Birthday Greeting'

Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subramanian Swamy received birthday greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. In a letter addressed to Dr Swamy on his 82nd birthday, PM Modi wished the veteran leader good health and long life.

"May the Almighty always protect you. May the acts of social welfare brighten up your life. May your experience and efforts help the nation attain greater heights... May you continue to be blessed with peace, happiness, and prosperity in your life," the Prime Minister wrote.

Subramanian Swamy took to Twitter to share the 'nice and warm birthday greeting from Narendrabhai' and said he will reciprocate equally with a warm message on September 17, to mark PM Modi's 71st birthday.

A very nice and warm birthday greeting from Narendrabhai. I will reciprocate on September 17 th equally warmly pic.twitter.com/RwhTM9VoF2 — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) September 15, 2021

The warm exchange between the top BJP leader and the Prime Minister comes against the backdrop of often diverging opinions between Dr Swamy and the union government on economic matters. An outspoken Dr Swamy has never restrained himself from expressing his opinions, and especially on the Indian economy. On a recent episode of his 'Gyan Ganga' series that had aired during the time the Modi cabinet was being overhauled, Dr Swamy had spoken at length about what India must do to overtake China economically. At the end of his 3-part analysis, in which he outlined his roles in the liberalisation of not only India's economy but also China's, Dr Swamy had even addressed a long-running idea among his many followers on whether he should have a role in the government, maintaining that it could be worthwhile for the Centre to consider his inputs.

President Ram Nath Kovind also wished the Rajya Sabha MP with a special note on his birthday. In the note, President conveyed his best wishes to the senior BJP leader and wished him good health and happiness. Subramanian Swamy was apprised by the President to continue his dedicated service to the Nation for many coming years.

Swamy’s Political career

Born on September 15, 1939, Subramanian Swamy is a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament. He was one of the Janata Party's founding members. He served as the party's president from its founding in 1990 till its merger with the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2013. (BJP). Swamy earned his master's degree in mathematics from the University of Delhi before going on to Harvard University to get his doctorate in economics. His role in the Sarvodaya movement propelled him into politics. Between 1974 and 1999, he was elected to the Lok Sabha five times.