PM Modi Sends 'Warm Felicitation And Greetings To Joe Biden' On 245th Independence Day

PM Modi wishes POTUS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, July 4, wishes Joe Biden on US 245th Independence day.On 4th July 1776 US got Independence after the Declaration of Independence by the 13 colonies of the US. PM said in a tweet, “Warm felicitation and greetings to @POTUS and @JoeBiden and the people of the USA on their 245th Independence Day. As vibrant democracies, India and the USA share values of freedom and Liberty. Our strategic partnership has a truly global significance.”

Warm felicitations and greetings to @POTUS @JoeBiden and the people of the USA on their 245th Independence Day. As vibrant democracies, India and USA share values of freedom and liberty. Our strategic partnership has a truly global significance. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 4, 2021

Following PM Modi's tweet External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar also wishes the USA, the government, and the people of the US on its 145th Independence day on July 4. He tweeted “Convey my warm wishes to @SecBlinken and the Government & people of the USA on their Independence Day. Confident that our strong partnership, one based on so many shared values and interests will continue to go further”.

Convey my warm wishes to @SecBlinken and the Government & people of the USA on their Independence Day. Confident that our strong partnership, one based on so many shared values and interests will continue to grow further. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 4, 2021

INDIA-US relation

India- US bilateral relations have developed into a “Global Strategic partnership” which is based on shared democratic values and increasing interest in bilateral, regional, and global issues. Earlier Prime Minister Modi delivered the address at the 3rd Annual Leadership Summit of the US-India Starategic partnership (USISPF)2020. In the summit, he mentioned about USA-India bilateral and strategic partnership.Through Policy advocacy, the aim was to strengthen commercial and economic ties between the two countries that will lead to a rise in economic growth, Entrepreneurship, employment creation, Innovation for creating a better society in the future.

India-US relations have increased every day with partnership and cooperation in the field such as defence and security, education, science and technology, environment, Entrepreneurship, Trade, Civil nuclear energy, health and infrastructure.After the wake of the Pandemic of Coronavirus COVID-19, the USA also announced USD 41 million assistance to help India and support the country’s preparedness for COVID-19 and future health emergencies.