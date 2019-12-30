PM Modi Shares Sadhguru's Video On CAA, Says He Highlights Our Culture Of Brotherhood

Amid the unrest in the country over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday shared a thoughtful video of Spiritual leader Sadhguru wherein he is speaking over CAA, NRC and the protests happening against it in the Country. Taking to the micro-blogging site, PM Modi said Sadhguru's explanation on CAA was lucid and has brilliantly highlighted our culture of brotherhood.

Campaign on CAA

Earlier today, to denounce the fake news and myths surrounding the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), PM Narendra Modi on Monday launched a Twitter campaign. PM Modi's personal website and Mobile App's Twitter account said, "India Supports CAA because CAA is about giving citizenship to persecuted refugees and not about taking anyone’s citizenship away." Various other leaders of the BJP also have an outreach programme to clear misinformation being spread against the CAA, NPR and NRC.

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya speaking to Republic TV on Monday said, "The misinformation that exists around CAA, NRC and NPR need to be addressed. Using social media to clear the air around fake news is a part of the outreach programme. A lot of people are putting out info to sensitise people about what CAA is about and to decimate the misinformation present around CAA. The CAA is a humanitarian law to give citizenship to those who are being persecuted for religious reasons in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan."

