Akhilesh Yadav Accuses UP CM Yogi Adityanath Of Injustice On Muslims To "save His Chair"

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday accused Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of trying to save his chair by doing "injustice" to Muslims in the garb of action taken against people protesting the contentious citizenship act (CAA) and the NRC. Addressing a press brief, the former chief minister of the state reminded Adityanath that 200 BJP MLAs had staged a protest against his government last week. The SP leader claimed that if the BJP MLAs were taken into confidence, it would emerge that 300 MLAs were angry with the chief minister.

Akhilesh Yadav said, "Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath knows that 200 BJP MLAs had staged a sit-in against him inside the UP Assembly. To save his chair, he is doing injustice on Muslims. He (Adityanath) is afraid of this and getting injustice done by the police to save his chair." Akhilesh Yadav further asserted that the truth would come out if a probe by a retired high court or Supreme Court judge was conducted into the violence.

"It will also become clear that the people who died in the violence were killed by police bullets. What is the truth that the government wants to hide?" Akhilesh Yadav asked. At least 19 people were killed across Uttar Pradesh in clashes during the protest against CAA and a proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC). A few days back, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath warned that "revenge will be taken" against those who indulge in violence over protests. Since the eruption of violence, at least 19 people have been killed, including an 8-year-old in the state. 1,113 people have been arrested and over 5,558 detained across the state, the Uttar Pradesh government informed on December 27.

BJP MLAs protest against Yogi Adityanath

In Lucknow, reportedly over 100 MLAs staged a dharna against the state government during the winter session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly on December 18. Yogi Adityanath's government was accused of harassment by one of its own BJP MLAs. During the session, BJP MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar of the Loni constituency, elaborated on the alleged harassment faced by him in the hands of Ghaziabad Police and district administration. However, the MLA was asked to sit down by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khana.

Immediately in response, SP MLA and leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary, came to support the BJP MLA in the Uttar Pradesh assembly, urging the House to allow Gurjar to speak. The appeal was backed by other Opposition lawmakers. However, Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Hriday Narain Dikshit did not permit the BJP MLA to continue. Backing the BJP MLA, the leader of Opposition protested that as per the norms of the Assembly, an MLA should be heard. And soon after, the MLAs from across the parties moved into the well and raised 'Tanashahi nahi chalegi' (dictatorship won't work) slogans against the government.

