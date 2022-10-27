PM Modi Speaks To New UK PM Rishi Sunak; Both Back Early Conclusion Of Balanced FTA

Three days after Indian-origin Rishi Sunak became the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, PM Narendra Modi on Thursday, October 27, spoke to the new UK PM and congratulated him for taking up the top British post. PM Modi informed that they also spoke on strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and emphasised on the importance of early conclusion of a 'comprehensive and balanced FTA'.

Glad to speak to @RishiSunak today. Congratulated him on assuming charge as UK PM. We will work together to further strengthen our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. We also agreed on the importance of early conclusion of a comprehensive and balanced FTA. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 27, 2022

On Monday, after Sunak became the new PM, PM Modi had congratulated the former over the historic victory, and also extended special Diwali wishes to UK Indians. The Indian Prime Minister wrote, "Warmest congratulations Rishi Sunak! As you become UK PM, I look forward to working closely together on global issues, and implementing Roadmap 2030. Special Diwali wishes to the 'living bridge' of UK Indians, as we transform our historic ties into a modern partnership."

Thank you Prime Minister @NarendraModi for your kind words as I get started in my new role.



The UK and India share so much. I'm excited about what our two great democracies can achieve as we deepen our security, defence and economic partnership in the months & years ahead. pic.twitter.com/Ly60ezbDPg — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) October 27, 2022

On October 24, Sunak became the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, after contender Penny Mordaunt dropped out from the race, making the road clear for the former to take over as the leader of the Conservative party. The new UK Prime Minister promised to serve 'with integrity and humility.” As he made an address at the Conservative headquarters, he said that the UK faces a 'profound economic challenge’. He also paid tribute to Liz Truss for her leadership, as he noted that she served her role “under exceptionally difficult circumstances”. Sunak added that he is humbled to have been elected leader of the Conservative and Unionist party.

Meanwhile, Sunak and his family have planned to move into a flat above No 10, Downing Street informed in a statement on Wednesday. The British Prime Minister moved out of that flat nearly six months ago. Sunak last lived in the flat above No 10 when he served as Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer from 2020 to 2022 under the ousted Tory leader and former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.