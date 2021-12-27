Calling PM Modi a 'troubleshooter leader', Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for leading the nation's fight against the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Naqvi while addressing the people in Dhule said that PM Modi play a major role in bringing the world's largest democracy out of the "biggest calamity of the century".

He also said that PM Modi ensured adequate facilities and resources for the well-being of the people during the pandemic and thus the people's self-restraint and precautions reflect their faith in his leadership. He also proclaimed that the BJP government had worked for the health and well-being of every caste, community, religion, and region in the country where the government paid attention to precaution, prevention, and adequate facility instead of panicking upon the situation.

Further providing detailed information on the necessary measures taken by the BJP government towards COVID-19 management, the Union Minister said that India has become self-reliant in the resources to tackle a pandemic like Covid with services including coronavirus vaccines, ventilators, medicines, PPE kits, testing labs, N95 masks, ICU beds dedicated hospitals, medical oxygen, among others. "India presently has more than 2,000 Corona dedicated hospitals, more than 4,000 Corona dedicated health centres, 13,000 Corona care centres, more than 15 lakhs isolation beds, more than 85,000 ICU beds followed by manufacturing of more than 5 lakh N95 masks and PPE kits on a daily basis. Apart from that, 4 lakh ventilators are being produced on an annual basis", he said.

PM Modi has taken India on the 'Highway of Good Governance': Naqvi

Heaping praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Naqvi said that PM Modi has taken India on a "Highway of Good Governance" by demolishing the "Speed breaker of Cut, Commission, Collection, Crime, and Communalism". He has dissipated the "Politics of Danga and Dabangs" by Determination to Development with Dignity", he said.

Along with that, during the last seven years, the BJP government has provided houses to more than 2 crores 20 lakh poor people and more than 12 crore farmers have availed the Kisan Samman Nidhi. Also, women from poor sections have been given free gas connections under the Ujjwala Yojana and easy loans have been provided under Mudra Yojana to more than 32 crore people, Naqvi added

Meanwhile, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday participated in multiple meetings and inaugurated various development projects across Dhule in Maharashtra.

Image: ANI