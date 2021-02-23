PM Modi Terms BJP's Victory In Gujarat Civic Polls 'noteworthy'; Appreciates Party Workers

With the BJP nearly sweeping the Gujarat Civic Polls on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to thank the people of the state for their 'unwavering faith'. Expressing gratitude, PM Modi wrote that the results showcased the state's leaning towards 'politics of development and good governance'. As per the latest update, the BJP is ahead in 455 seats whereas Congress leads in 44.

PM Modi also appreciated the efforts of BJP workers for working behind the scenes and taking the party's vision for the state to the people. Terming the win in Gujarat as a 'special' one, the Prime Minister pointed out that the victory for BJP, which has been ruling in the state for over two decades, is 'noteworthy.

"It is heartening to see widespread support from all sections of society, particularly the youth of Gujarat towards BJP," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Thank you Gujarat!



Results of municipal elections across the state clearly show the unwavering faith people have towards politics of development and good governance.



Grateful to the people of the state for trusting BJP yet again.



Always an honour to serve Gujarat. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 23, 2021

I would like to appreciate the efforts of each and every Karyakarta of @BJP4Gujarat, who reached out to people and elaborated on our Party’s vision for the state. The Gujarat government’s pro-people policies have positively impacted the entire state. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 23, 2021

Today’s win across Gujarat is very special. For a party that is serving in a state for over two decades to record such a phenomenal win is noteworthy. It is heartening to see widespread support from all sections of society, particularly the youth of Gujarat towards BJP. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 23, 2021

As per the latest trends, the BJP has won 68 seats in the Rajkot Municipal Corporation and 50 out of the 64 in Jamnagar. In Bhavnagar, the saffron party has managed to clinch 44 out of the 52 seats whereas the Congress emerged victorious in only 8 seats. In Surat and Vadodara, the BJP has secured 69 and 161 seats, respectively whereas, in Ahmedabad, the BJP has won 161 seats.

Shah, Nadda celebrate BJP's win

Lauding his party's performance, BJP president JP Nadda remarked, "BJP has got an overwhelming majority in the local body elections held in all the six metropolitan municipalities of Gujarat. I thank the voters of all the six metropolitan municipalities, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, state president CR Paatil and party workers for this unprecedented victory."

Congratulating BJP on sweeping 6 Municipal Corporations in Gujarat, Union Home Minister Amit Shah dubbed this as a vote of confidence in development and progress. He stated that the Central and state governments are continuously working for the welfare of the poor, backward and disadvantaged as well as for the global development of the state under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Moreover, he thanked Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel and state BJP chief CR Paatil for this glorious victory.

