PM Modi Thanks Assam On BTC Poll Results, Says 'NDA Is Committed To Serving Northeast'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday thanked the people of Northeast for placing their faith in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) after the party managed to secure a majority along with alliance member United Peoples' Party Liberal (UPPL) and the Gana Suraksha Party (GSP). Congratulating ally UPPL and BJP's Assam unit, PM Modi wished them the best in fulfilling people's aspirations, adding that the NDA was committed to serve the people of Northeast.

NDA is committed to serving the people of the Northeast.



I congratulate our ally UPPL and @BJP4Assam for securing a majority in the Assam BTC election, and wish them the very best in fulfilling people’s aspirations.



I thank the people for placing their faith in the NDA. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 13, 2020

Earlier in the day, Home Minister Amit Shah had also thanked the people of Assam for their 'continued faith' in PM Modi congratulating Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal, State minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and BJP State president Ranjeet Kumar Dass over the party's stellar performance. BJP president JP Nadda had also thanked the people asserting that the BTC poll results show people's faith in the leadership and policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Read: Amit Shah Congratulates Assam State Unit As BJP, UPPL & GSP Join Hands For BTC Formation

Read: BTC Poll Results: BPF, UPPL Win 4 Seats Each, BJP Bags One Till Late Night

BTC poll results

The Bodo Peoples' Front (BPF) - has emerged as the single largest party with 17 seats, the UPPL has won 12, the saffron party 9 while the GSP and Congress have bagged 1 seat each. The BJP has decided to join hands with the United Peoples' Party Liberal (UPPL) and the Gana Suraksha Party (GSP) to jointly form the next Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC). The 40-member new Council will be headed by UPPL Chief Promode Bodo.

The BTC polls hold special prominence this year since they were held after a fresh Bodo Accord was signed in New Delhi on January 27 by the leaders of all four factions of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB). The polls cover four districts that fall under the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) namely Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, and Udalguri.

Read: BTC Election Results: BPF Wins 17 Seats, UPPL 12 And BJP 9

Read: BTC Poll Results Show People's Faith In Modi's Leadership: Nadda