Amit Shah Congratulates Assam State Unit As BJP, UPPL & GSP Join Hands For BTC Formation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday congratulated the BJP's Assam unit along with ally United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) for securing a 'comfortable majority' in Assam Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) election. In a tweet, Amit Shah thanked the people of Assam for their "continued faith" in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve towards the developed north-east. The Home Minister also congratulated Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal, State minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and BJP State president Ranjeet Kumar Dass.

'I thank people of Assam'

NDA secured a comfortable majority in Assam BTC election.



Congratulations to our ally UPPL, CM @sarbanandsonwal, @himantabiswa, @RanjeetkrDass and @BJP4Assam unit.



I thank people of Assam for their continued faith in PM @narendramodi’s resolve towards a developed North East. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 13, 2020

The BJP on Sunday decided to join hands with the United Peoples' Party Liberal (UPPL) and the Gana Suraksha Party (GSP) to jointly form the next Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) after the just concluded polls resulted in a hung House, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said.

The 40-member new Council will be headed by UPPL Chief Promode Bodo, Sonowal told reporters after a meeting with the representatives of all three parties. The decision was taken following deliberations since last night among North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) convenor and minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, state BJP President Ranjit Dass, BJP National General Secretary and Mangaldoi MP Dilip Saikia, UPPL Chief Promode Bodo and GSP Chief and Kokrajhar MP Naba Kumar Sarania.

Meanwhile, BJP president JP Nadda asserted on Sunday that the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) poll results show people's faith in the leadership and policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

READ | Arnab Goswami shows BARC emails revealing 'no action against Republic'

READ | Republic CEO illegally arrested LIVE updates: Hearing begins in CMM court in Mumbai

Congratulations to NDA partner UPPL and Assam CM @sarbanandsonwal, State President @ranjeetkrdas, senior min @himantabiswa & @bjp4assam for securing clear majority in Assam BTC election. The result shows the faith of people in leadership and policies of Hon PM @narendramodi Ji. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) December 13, 2020

BTC poll results

The BJP'S alliance partner in the State government - the Bodo Peoples'Front (BPF) - has emerged as the single largest party with 17 seats, the UPPL has won 12, the saffron party nine while the GSP and Congress have bagged one seat each.

The election to the Council was held after a fresh Bodo Accord was signed in New Delhi on January 27 by the leaders of all four factions of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) - then All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) Chief Pramod Boro, then BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary and Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. The election to the BTC covers the four districts of Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, and Udalguri which falls under the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

READ | 'Raise your voice': Arnab appeals to people of India as Mumbai Police arrests Republic CEO

READ | Prakash Javadekar slams targeting of Republic TV amid CEO's arrest, cites SC's criticism

(With PTI inputs)