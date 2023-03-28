PM Modi To BJP MPs: Be Ready For Strong Fight, More We Rise, More Attacks There Shall Be

The BJP parliamentary party meeting took place this morning in the Parliament complex in New Delhi. This was the first time that this meeting has taken place in the ongoing second part of the session.

The meeting began with the BJP MPs congratulating PM Modi for leading them to score three big wins in the recently concluded Assembly elections in the northeastern states. PM Modi was felicitated by the party leaders for the party's win in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland where they have a coalition government.

According to sources, the Prime Minister said, "The more, the BJP continues to taste success and rise, the more the attacks from the other side will increase. Have to be ready for a strong fight".

PM Modi's remark came at a time when the Parliament has been in a logjam in which the opposition continues to demand a JPC on the Adani-Hindenburg issue, and the BJP has demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi for insulting the prime minister.

While the opposition parties continue to call Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as MP from Lok Sabha an attack on democracy, BJP and NDA MPs continue to attack the congress party and Rahul Gandhi for insulting Veer Savarkar and OBC community.

The opposition staged a protest on Monday wearing black attire and marched from the Parliament complex to Vijay Chowk against the Centre over their demand for a JPC into the Adani issue.