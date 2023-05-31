PM Modi To Blow Bugle For 2024 Lok Sabha Polls With Mega Rally In Rajasthan's Ajmer

With an eye on the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a mega rally in Rajasthan’s Ajmer on Wednesday, May 31. With this, the Prime Minister will kick-start the campaign for the crucial general elections. PM Modi is also set to flag off country-wide BJP rallies to mark the completion of nine years of his government in power at the Centre.

According to sources, BJP workers from eight Lok Sabha constituencies are likely to attend Prime Minister Modi’s address. Additionally, over 1,50,000 attendees are expected to be present during the rally. Top BJP leaders are also expected to attend PM Modi’s mega rally as it is the first major event in a month-long outreach campaign of the saffron party to mark its nine years at the Centre.

BJP celebrates its 9 years

In efforts to celebrate the successful completion of the BJP-led central government in power for 9 consecutive years, over 50 rallies are likely to be held across India. The rallies will be conducted for one month to initiate the saffron camp’s ‘Maha Jan Sampark’.

The rallies are suspected to play an important role for the party as the saffron camp set to fight for power in states like Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, which are likely to go to polls by the end of this year. The saffron camp is eying to get into power in both states as its win in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan will give the party an upper hand in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

While BJP is in power in Madhya Pradesh under Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, it is a great opportunity for the saffron party to win the Congress-ruled Rajasthan as the state is caught in a leadership tussle between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot.

Notably, BJP’s choice of Ajmer in poll-bound Rajasthan to kickstart its celebrations is interesting as the party had lost a majority of the Assembly seats in the neighbouring districts in the 2018 Assembly elections.