PM Modi To Chair All-party Meet Today To Discuss Agenda For Winter Session Of Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair an all-party meeting on Sunday, to discuss the agenda for the upcoming winter session at the Parliament and other important businesses. Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi will also hold a meeting with floor leaders of political parties in the Parliament.

Meanwhile, Vice president M Venkaiah Naidu, who is also the chairman of the Rajya Sabha, has also called a meeting of the floor leaders this evening. The winter session will commence on November 29.

Additionally, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will chair a meeting with the floor leaders of parties on Monday, before the Parliament session begins. The meeting is likely to be held along with the business advisory committee of the Lower House. Birla had said that he would sit with the opposition and the ruling side to build a consensus for the smooth functioning of the Parliament.

The BJP-led Central government has a heavy agenda for the winter session, with its legislative business including 26 new bills.

The bill to repeal three farm laws will be taken up on priority and will be tabled on the first day of the session. The bill was cleared by the union cabinet earlier this week. The government's agenda also includes the Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021.

Meetings lined up in the run-up for the Winter Session of Parliament

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) parliamentary executive committee will also hold a separate meeting at Parliament Annexe later today.

On the other hand, the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha. Mallikarjun Kharge has called a meeting of all the Opposition parties on Monday to create consensus over the issues to be raised in the Parliament. The winter session will conclude on December 23.

The Congress has issued a three-line whip to its MPs asking them to be present in both the Houses of the Parliament on November 29. A similar whip was issued by the BJP to its Rajya Sabha MPs.

