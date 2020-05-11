PM Modi To CMs: We Will Have To Learn To Live With Coronavirus; Check Spread In Villages

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his opening address, during his meeting with the chief ministers, said that "we will have to learn to live with Corona.'' The Prime Minister made this remark, before taking suggestions from the chief ministers through a video conference meeting on COVID-19. PM also suggested reviving the economy.

Sources say that PM Modi while addressing Chief Ministers made his suggestions on key issues-

1- To start and continue the economic activities maintaining social distance as corona may continue for long. We will have to learn to live with it.

2-India has fought corona with great success with the support of all the states and we are much better than many countries in the world, but the danger of infection still continues especially in villages now which has to be checked.

3-Maintaining 2 yards distance is very important.

4-Today we will discuss and finalise the strategy together. I want your suggestion.

5-Every state has cooperated in handling Corona and every CM is equally important for me.

The Prime Minister is seeking feedback from all the Chief Ministers before phase 3 of lockdown ends on May 17.

One of the key issues which the Prime Minister emphasized in his initial remarks was also to revive the economy. The Government of India has already initiated the operation of trains to different destinations across the country. Sources say that some flights may operate from May 18.

Based on the feedback of the Chief Ministers, the PM may take a call on resuming economic activities as he has emphasized on the fact that we will have to learn to live with it as this pandemic will continue for long, till a vaccine is made.

The other important concerns that the PM raised was to check the spread of COVID-19 to the villages. A large number of migrants from different parts of the country are returning back to Bihar, and so far 150 migrants have tested positive, who returned to Bihar in the last one week. 90% of the people who tested positive are asymptomatic. Apart from Bihar, UP also faces reverse migration. Until Now, Bihar was a safe zone, but with 150 asymptomatic migrants testing positive, the situation may get worse for Bihar in the next one month, as more than 10 lakh migrants are expected to return back to Bihar.