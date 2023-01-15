PM Modi To Hold Grand Roadshow In Delhi On Monday, Traffic Advisory Issued

Ahead of the BJP national executive meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to hold a grand roadshow on Monday to Delhi's NDMC Convention Centre. The two-day BJP national executive meeting will be held on January 16-17 and the roadshow will take place on the first day in honour of Prime Minister Modi. The roadshow was originally scheduled for Tuesday, the second day of the key meeting. However, the party changed the schedule.

Cultural performances with party members lining to greet PM

The PM's roadshow would, according to sources, cover a distance of about one kilometre leading up to the meeting point. During the roadshow, artists from many states will present cultural performances with party members lining the streets to greet PM Modi.

It's important to note that this is the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) first significant gathering since its resounding victory in Gujarat. The Prime Minister had earlier staged a massive roadshow in Gujarat.

Delhi Police’s traffic advisory

The Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory for Monday with the PM's roadshow in the national capital. “Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is organizing a road show having mass public participation on Sansad Marg from Patel Chowk to Sansad Marg-Jal Singh Road junction on January 16 from 3 pm onwards. The Prime Minister of India will grace the said road show with his presence. Special traffic arrangements will be in place to ensure smooth traffic management in the vicinity of the roadshow route,” said the Delhi Police in a statement.

In the traffic advisory, the Delhi Police mentioned that Ashoka Road, Sansad Marg, Tolstoy Road, Rafi Marg, Jantar Mantar Road, Imitiaz Khan Marg and Bangla Sahib Lane will remain closed on January 16 from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

The Delhi Police added that Baba Kharak Singh Road, Outer Circle Connaught Place, Park Street/Shankar Road, Minto Road, Mandir Marg, Barakhamba Road, Panchkuain Road, Raisina Road, Tolstoy Road, Janpath, Firozeshah Road, Rafi Marg, Rani Jhansi Road, DBG Road, Chelmsford Road, Bhai Veer Singh Marg, DDU Marg, Ranjit Singh flyover, Talkatora Road and Pandit Pant Marg are expected to experience a heavy volume of traffic during the roadshow.