'PM Modi To Inaugurate Govt Projects On Feb 7 In Haldia, Will Hold Jan Sabha': Dilip Ghosh

In the poll-bound West Bengal, politics has intensified before the assembly elections. Due to this, BJP President Dilip Ghosh had a meeting with the members of the party's core committee at his residence in Delhi, on February 2.

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh holds meeting with members of party's core committee for the State, at his residence in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/A5QzrkkCn3 — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2021

After the meeting, Ghosh said that Prime Minister Modi will come to Haldia (West Bengal) on February 7 to inaugurate the government's project. After which he will participate in a 'Jan Sabha' (public meeting) organised by the party, where he will address the public.

The PM will come to Haldia (West Bengal) on Feb 7 to inaugurate govt project. Then he will participate in a 'Jan Sabha' organised by the party where he will address the public: Dilip Ghosh, West Bengal BJP President https://t.co/5HFqifgUwP — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2021

READ | PM Modi Speaks To Israeli Counterpart; Affirms Resolve To Strengthen Security Cooperation

BJP to conduct '5 Yatras' in West Bengal

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh has told that 'Five Yatras' have been scheduled so far ahead of the upcoming assembly election. The last journey will go from Kakdwip to Kolkata. He said, 'We will invite Modi to PM at the conclusion of the last 'yatra'. and have sought permission from the state government to conduct them. If they do not give permission, we can go to court'.

Five 'yatras' decided on till now. Last one will go from Kakdwip to Kolkata. We will invite PM at conclusion of last 'yatra'. We've asked the state(West Bengal) govt for permission to conduct these. If they don't allow, we might go to court: Dilip Ghosh, BJP West Bengal president https://t.co/HPHAjU27QC pic.twitter.com/L1d95XNTz8 — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2021

READ | Dilip Ghosh Downplays West Bengal Assembly's Anti-farm Laws Resolution; Takes Dig At TMC

TMC leaders switch allegiance to BJP

The Mamata Banerjee-led party recently witnessed the exit of its heavyweight leader Suvendu Adhikari along with six MLAs, one MP, and 16 other grassroots leaders, who joined BJP and have now been fielded in the saffron party's political campaign. Later, Adhikari's two brothers too joined BJP, while his father was removed from his post in TMC. Also as Sports Minister Laxmi Ratan Shukla has 'retired' from politics, Rajib Banerjee joined BJP in the last week along with other TMC leaders.

READ | Amit Shah Calls For Key BJP Meet To Discuss Strategy For Upcoming West Bengal Elections

Situation ahead of assembly elections

The situation in the run-up to West Bengal election gets intense by the day with political mudslinging, violence and claims of defeating each other by heavy margins. West Bengal, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee holds fort with 222 seats, will go to polls in April-May 2021. The BJP has exuded confidence that it will cross the 200 seat mark, however, TMC via its poll strategist Prashant Kishore has contended that BJP will not cross double digits.

READ | BJP's Dilip Ghosh Hoists Tricolour Upside-down; Concedes Embarrassment But TMC Pounces