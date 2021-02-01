PM Modi Speaks To Israeli Counterpart; Affirms Resolve To Strengthen Security Cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday revealed that he had spoken to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, assuring his full cooperation in investigating the attack near the Israeli Embassy. PM Modi also stated that the duo had reaffirmed their resolve to strengthen their 'close and valuable security cooperation' and had also discussed the same under the context of healthcare and COVID-19.

Spoke to my friend PM @netanyahu and assured him that the attack near the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi will be fully investigated and perpetrators brought to justice. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 1, 2021

Our close and valuable security cooperation will continue. We also discussed our healthcare cooperation in the context of Covid-19. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 1, 2021

Netanyahu dials PM Modi

Earlier in the day, the Israeli PM’s office announced that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on February 1 had a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to express gratitude for the “efforts to retain Israeli representatives following the terrorist incident near the Israeli Embassy in India.”

As the investigating agencies are yet to identify any suspect related to the minor blast of January 29 near the Israeli Embassy, Israeli PM’s office said that PM Modi has stated India is “committed” to human society and that New Delhi will continue to cooperate with Jerusalem in the “fight against terrorism”.

“Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke today by telephone with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and thanked him for his government's efforts to safeguard Israeli representatives in the aftermath of the terrorist event near the Israeli Embassy in India," the statement from Israeli PM’s office said.

Read: Netanyahu Dials PM Modi After Blast, Thanks Him For 'efforts To Retain Representatives'

Read: Israel Envoy Discusses Possible Role Of Iran In Delhi Blast; Thanks India For Cooperation

Blast near Israel Embassy in Delhi

A low-intensity explosion was reported near the Israel Embassy at the APJ Abdul Kalam Marg on January 29. As per the fire department, the explosion was reported around 5:05 PM which ended up damaging three cars. The exact location of the blast was outside Jindal House, few metres away from Israel Embassy.

The blast took place when President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were present a few kilometers away at the Beating Retreat ceremony at the culmination of the Republic Day celebrations. As per the Prasar Bharti News Service, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was hidden inside a flower pot near the pavement which caused the explosion.

A team of Delhi Police's Special Cell on Saturday morning visited the spot near the Israeli Embassy. An FIR has also been lodged in the case, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Srivastava confirmed. As per sources, the special cell has filed the FIR under UAPA and section 120B of the IPC.

Read: Threat Letter Found At Israel Embassy Blast Mentions Iran's Leaders Killed By US, Revenge

Read: Israel To Give Coronavirus Vaccines To Palestinians For Front-line Medical Workers