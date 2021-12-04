PM Modi To Inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath Corridor On Dec 13 During 2-day Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to embark on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi on December 13, Monday. PM Modi is also expected to inaugurate a bunch of new initiatives, including the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor. He will be addressing

PM Modi to inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath Corridor on Dec 13

As per sources, PM Modi will address saints on Dec 13 after inaugurating the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. Waters from all of India's major rivers will be used to anoint Baba Kashi Vishwanath. This function will also be attended by the top priests of Lord Shiva's 12 Jyotirlingas across the country. According to BJP state president Shashi Kumar, the entire Varanasi city will be decked with Devdeepawali lamps on the inauguration day of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor.

Based on his tentative itinerary, he will be addressing the people of Kashi in the Banaras Rail Factory premises on the evening of December 13 and later he will spend the night in the guest house of Banaras Rail Factory.

Later on Dec 14, he will be addressing the BJP’s Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers in the poll-bound state of Uttar Pradesh. After this the Prime Minister will go to Umrah and there, he will be involved in the annual festival of the Mahamandir. During this, the PM will address the devotees who came to the Vihangam Yoga program.

Earlier in the day, he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple infrastructure projects worth approximately Rs 18,000 crores in Dehradun. Notably, the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor, according to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, was the major focus of PM Modi's visit to Uttarakhand as part of initiatives to enhance road infrastructure, which will ease travelling and provide a push to the tourism sector.

"Today, I am very happy that the foundation stone of the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor has been laid. When it is ready, the time taken to travel from Delhi to Dehradun will be almost halved," PM Modi said. "Today, India is moving forward intending to invest more than Rs 100 lakh crores in modern infrastructure. In the last 5 years, the Centre has approved more than Rs 1 lakh crores for the development of Uttarakhand. More than Rs 18,000 crores have been invested in today's developmental projects," he added.

