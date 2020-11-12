PM Modi Warns Mamata, TMC Of Violence Against BJP Workers In State Ahead Of Bengal Polls

After NDA's victory in Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed his party workers from the BJP headquarters in the national capital and made an indirect and sharp attack on West Bengal's ruling TMC - setting the tone and focus of the saffron party, for WB assembly elections next year. The BJP has alleged that many of its workers have been killed by the ruling TMC in the state where it has emerged as a main challenger to the Mamata Banerjee-led party. The TMC has denied it.

In a veiled attack, Prime Minister Modi said that those who cannot challenge the BJP democratically are resorting to violent means - referring to the killing of BJP workers and leaders in West Bengal. Assembly polls are due in the first half of 2021 in West Bengal and BJP has already made inroads in Mamata's bastion as they won 18 seats in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, up from just two in 2014. Now, as the focus shifts to Bengal once again, PM Modi has already launched attacks on CM Mamata Banerjee, and had even addressed his party cadre in Bengal during Durga Puja.

Without naming any party, PM Modi said, "There are people who cannot challenge us democratically, therefore they are resorting to violent means in order to finish the BJP workers. If they think that their dreams will be fulfilled by this game of murder, I want to tell them that BJP workers will teach them a lesson because they must remember, mandate cannot be received by murder. This 'maut ka khel' cannot get anyone votes. They should see the writing on the wall."

PM Modi Extols BJP's Success In Bihar

After BJP's success in Bihar and by-elections across India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday thanked the people for reposing their faith in the party. Speaking at the BJP headquarters in the national capital, he termed the recently concluded polls as a "celebration of the festival of democracy" and lauded the work done by the Election Commission of India, the security forces and the local administration. Appreciating the fact that Indians belied expectations about a dip in voting amid the COVID-19 crisis, the PM contended that they have sent a message to the world.

He also attributed BJP's victory to party president JP Nadda's leadership and strategy. Observing that BJP had spread its wings across the country with the success in Manipur, Gujarat, UP, MP, Karnataka and Telangana, he exclaimed with pride that the party is in every corner of India at present. According to him, BJP occupied a place in everyone's heart.

