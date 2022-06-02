PM Modi Wishes Congress President Sonia Gandhi Speedy Recovery After COVID-19 Diagnosis

As Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wished her a speedy recovery.

PM Modi tweeted:

Wishing Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji a speedy recovery from COVID-19. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 2, 2022

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala informed that apart from the party president, several other leaders have also tested COVID positive. He stated that the Member of Parliament is having mild symptoms and has currently isolated herself. Sources said that Priyanka Gandhi too came in contact with the party president, following which, she went back to Delhi from Lucknow.

It is also important to note that India's COVID infection tally rose to 4,31,64,544, while the total number of active cases increased to 19,509.

Sonia Gandhi's diagnosis came ahead of Enforcement Directorate (ED)'s summons to both her and son Rahul Gandhi for questioning over the National Herald case on June 8. Surjewala also confirmed that she will be presenting herself in front of the Enforcement Directorate on June 8.

ED summons Sonia & Rahul in National Herald case

In the year 2013, then Bharatiya Janata Party Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Subramanian Swamy had filed a private criminal complaint wherein he had accused both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and several others of ‘misappropriating’ assets of Associated Journals worth over Rs 2,000 crore’ by ‘paying just Rs 50 lakh’. In December 2015, both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi got bail by furnishing a personal bond of Rs.50,000 each and a surety after the court ruled out apprehension that they will flee the country. ED has registered a fresh case against the Gandhi duo under the criminal provisions of PMLA after a trial court took cognizance of an Income Tax Department probe against Young Indian. Earlier in April, the agency also questioned senior Congress leaders Pawan Bansal and Mallikarjun Kharge in the case. Sonia Gandhi has been asked to appear before ED on June 8, while Rahul Gandhi was asked to appear on Thursday, however, he sought postponement of the date as he would be abroad till June 5.