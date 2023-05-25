PM Modi's Big Achievements As His Government Completes Nine Years At Centre

This month's end marks Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's ninth year in rule. First voted to power in 2014 and reelected with an absolute majority in 2019, the last few years in office remained a roller coaster ride for Modi Sarkar, as it saw several ups and downs ranging from tough times like COVID to the abrogation of Article 370 to fulfilling the promise of Ram Mandir construction in Ayodhya.

The BJP government has emerged with decisive leadership and a strong political victory. With only a year left for Lok Sabha elections, let us have a look at some of the major achievements and changes brought by the Modi government in the last nine years.

Key Achievements of Modi Government in the last 9 years

Construction of Ram Mandir

Fulling one of its biggest promises, which was also on the saffron party's priority agenda and top on the election manifesto, the BJP government fulfilled the promise of constructing the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The foundation stone of the new Ram Temple was laid by Prime Minister Modi in August 2020.

The construction of the historic Ram Temple in Ayodhya is underway and will be completed by December 30 this year, while the remaining part will be ready by the end of the next year.

Addressing the Kashmis issue: Abrogation of Article 370

A bill was moved by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament on August 5, 2019 to abrogate Article 370 and bring the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh into the mainstream. The introduction of Article 370 was one of the historic decisions that the Centre took, snatching away the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The BJP government also announced the splitting of the state into two Union Territories, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

As India marked its 75th independence, the government launched an umberalla programme, "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav," in 2021 that is being celebrated across the country, recognising all those who contributed to India's struggle for freedom. The campaign highlights the contributions of unsung heroes across the world.

Under this programme, the Union government organised the Film Festivals at Cannes, where India was the Country of Honour. India has shown its prowess as a democracy and also showcased its rich culture and heritage.

Free ration to marganised sector during COVID under PMGKAY

Announcing free rations for the marginalised section of society proved to be a major relief for crores of people across the country who already were suffering from the loss caused by COVID-19. PM Modi, during the first wave of COVID, announced free food for the poor, and the scheme was then expanded during the second wave and again extended for another six months until March 2022.

According to official data, more thab 80 crore people received direct benefit from free food that was distributed by the government each month.

COVID vaccine drive & Ayushman Bharat

Known to be the world's largest vaccination drive, PM Modi's nationwide vaccination programme saved the lives of thousands of children during the tough times of COVID-19. The official data stated that more than 100 crore people in India have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccination. Also, during this period, India developed indigenous vaccines in the shortest time.

It is significant to mention here that not only did India vaccinate its own people, but it also extended a helping hand during a time of utter crisis to neighbouring nations by sending them vaccines.

Rescue operation from Afghanistan, Ukraine, and Sudan

After Afghanistan's stable government got toppled by the Taliban forces, thousands of Indians who were stuck in the war-ridden country were rescued under PM Modi's Devi Shakti operation. The evacuation process that lasted for 15 days saw more than 700 Indian nationals brought back to their homeland.

Similarly, after the war broke out between Russia and Ukraine, the PM Modi-led government evacuated more than 23,000 students, including some foreign nationals from Ukraine. Also, thousands were rescued from crisis-hit Sudan this year.

Withdrawal of controversial farm laws and Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi

After nationwide protests that erupted on the introduction of the centre's farm law, the government of India considered the demand of the farmers and withdrew the controversial legislation. Also, farmers acorss the country are being given Rs 6,000 every year under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi. This scheme has improved the condition of the farmers, helping them in doing better in their profession.

Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojna

The Modi-led government has provided affordable houses to all under the PM Awaas Yojna. This initiative by the central government has proved to be one of the most remarkable schemes and major achievements of the Modi government, as it successfully provided shelter to more than 2 crore people.