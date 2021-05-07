PM Modi's Call Always Assuring: Manipur CM Counters Soren's 'spoke, Didn't Listen' Remark

As Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's phone call with him, now BJP Chief Ministers, union ministers and also other CMs like Jagan Mohan Reddy have come forward in PM's defence. After Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, now Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh also slammed Jharkhand CM's remark that the 'PM should have listened' to him over the call.

Taking to Twitter, Manipur CM N.Biren Singh tweeted and lashed out at CM Hemant Soren. He expressed admiration for PM Modi's passion to understand the challenges that his state has encountered till now.

In my experience, whenever our Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji calls, it has been always assuring. I really admire his passion to understand the challenges Manipur had encountered.

Shri @HemantSorenJMM ji, let the collective spirit be our guiding light. https://t.co/5n3vmL5Co2 — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) May 7, 2021

Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan reacts

Dr Harsh Vardhan said that CM Soren has probably forgotten the dignity of his post. He tweeted in Hindi which can be roughly translated as, "While making a statement on the country's PM regarding the rising COVID situation, he (Hemant Soren) should not forget that the end of this Pandemic only possible through collective efforts. In order to hide your own failure, it is disgraceful to get out your frustration at the PM".

श्री @HemantSorenJMM जी शायद अपने पद की गरिमा को भूल गए हैं।#COVID19 से उत्पन्न स्थिति को लेकर देश के PM पर कोई बयान देते समय उन्हें यह नहीं भूलना चाहिए कि इस महामारी का अंत सामूहिक प्रयासों से ही संभव है। अपनी नाकामी छिपाने के लिए अपने मन की भड़ास PM पर निकालना निंदनीय है। https://t.co/AoQbyA3u2e — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) May 7, 2021

Jharkhand's CM takes a dig at PM Modi

On Thursday after PM Modi spoke to Chief Ministers of 4 states--Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Jharkhand. CM Hemant Soren commented that the 'PM should have listened to his work'. Claiming that the PM only 'spoke his mind', Soren said it would be better if had 'spoken about work'.

आज आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री जी ने फोन किया। उन्होंने सिर्फ अपने मन की बात की। बेहतर होता यदि वो काम की बात करते और काम की बात सुनते। — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) May 6, 2021

PM Modi speaks to CMs

Earlier on Thursday, PM Modi spoke to Chief Ministers of 4 states including Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Jharkhand to take stock of the COVID-19 pandemic. PM Modi also called up the Lieutenant Governors of Puducherry and Jammu & Kashmir to evaluate the COVID situation. Prime Minister's Office (PMO) informed that the PM spoke to the CMS & LGs to review the progress of vaccination and the roadmap for scaling up the production of vaccines in the next few months. On Friday the Prime Minister also spoke to the CMs of Manipur, Tripura and Sikkim.

(Image Credits: PTI)