PM Modi's 'Didi O Didi' Line Recreated By Kids; Amused BJP Leaders Share Viral Videos

Social media platform Twitter on Monday was filled with spoofs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Didi o Didi" line on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during poll rallies. Videos of small children imitating the Prime Minister were shared by several leaders and supporters of BJP on the Internet. This came after PM Modi in one of his election campaign rallies in Bengal's Barasat, said that he fails to understand why the TMC supremo got angry when he addressed her as "Didi". As such, the line has been drawing crowd cheers whenever the Prime Minister uses it as part of his rallies.

PM Modi's 'Didi o Didi' remark recreated by kids goes viral

Reacting to these videos of kids, the Prime Minister said that he had received several videos of children's version of 'Didi o Didi' on WhatsApp. BJP leader Tajinder Bagga, who has been running various social media campaigns under the umbrella of "Modipara" for the last 2 months, was one of the many BJP leaders and supporters to share some videos, where children were seen imitating PM Modi.

PM Narendra Modi in one of his rally speech of about 25-30 minutes, including the one in Barasat in West Bengal, was seen using "Didi o Didi" half a dozen times. Apart from this remark, he on occasions also uses "adarniya Didi", which means "respected Didi". However, Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has taken massive offense to PM Modi's "Didi o Didi" remark.

Recently, TMC leaders Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Shashi Panja had held a press conference condemning this behaviour of the Prime Minister, calling it “cheap tactics”. In fact, TMC supremo and CM Mamata Banerjee on April 8, had attacked the Prime Minister during her rally in Domjur. She in her address had even warned PM Modi to not cross the "Lakshman Rekha".

While ‘Didi o Didi’ has left TMC enraged, it has left the BJP supporters smiling. Every time the Prime Minister makes a mention of that in his rally, the crowd responds with a loud cheer. The West Bengal election has been one of aggressive campaigning, including personal attacks and jibes. Banerjee mocked BJP national president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah with several colloquial statements too.

West Bengal elections

Phase-4 of West Bengal elections concluded on Saturday and some of the key constituencies were Bhawanipur, Tollygunge, and Singur. Out of 44 constituencies, nine are in Howrah, 10 in Hooghly, 11 in South 24 Parganas, 5 in Alipurduar, and 9 in Cooch Behar.

The first phase of West Bengal elections concluded with a voter turnout of 82 per cent, the second phase concluded with a voter turnout of 80.43 per cent, the third phase concluded with a voter turnout of 83.93 per cent and, the fourth phase concluded with a voter turnout of 78.47 per cent. Bengal's other phases of elections are scheduled on April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.

