With the stage set for assembly polls in five states- Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh - Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to ANI's Editor Smita Prakash in his first interview of 2022 on Wednesday. In the mega pre-poll interview that ran for approximately 70 minutes, PM Modi opined on a plethora of issues related to the polls and otherwise.

PM Modi reiterates 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas'

PM Modi during the interview said, "After the announcement of the elections, I have not been able to visit any of the states because of the norms of the Election Commission. BJP, be it in government or out of it, serves the people. We work for 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas' and because of that I feel a wave for the party is seen in all the states. BJP will win with vast majority and the 5 states will give us a chance to serve."

"The job of the previous governments were confined to signing the files, prioritizing the files of the people they like, and inaugurating projects. They were not into delivering, and that's when anti-incumbency is seen. But when there is a wave of work, then people start trusting. Wherever we get to work, there is pro-incumbency and BJP comes out victorious with pro-incumbency."

'BJP believes in collective leadership'

"BJP believes in collective leadership. The photos on the posters is not of the Prime Minister, it is of a worker named Narendra Modi. I dont consider any worker below me, they are all equal to me."

"These elections are of our work, our ideology, our policies and our intention. In the beginning, we lost in a lot of elections and then we started winning. At a time, we were distributing sweets because the deposit of 3 of our candidates were saved, today, we are distributing seats because we are winning. We have seen wins as much as losses and that is why we are down to earth. We work very consciously so that no win gets on our nerves... and we dont get too happy. Similarly, we find hope even in our losses."

'Yogi Ji's policies & schemes are good'

"Yogi Ji's policies and schemes... everything have been so good that the opposition starts working on it and tries to catch it. Wwhen people talk about security in UP, a common man there thinks about the gunda raj and difficulties in the previous government, when ladies were not able to venture out of their houses...Today, the ladies are saying tha they can venture out in the dark as well."

"Yogi Ji worked for the safety...and some people are upset because it was their business- pomoting goons and mafias, who are presently inside the jail."

'The country is like a family'

"In a family parents tell us that we should go united in one direction...Similarly, in such a large country, if we go against each other, then we will be ruined. if we work upon my state-my rules, then it would cause losses. Ayushman Bharat Yojna gives 5 lakh rupees to the poor, who are suffering from medical treatment. The state government has to give..some states thing that we dont want Ayushman Bharat Yojna."

"Take another example, One Nation, One Ration. Some states had a problem, the Supreme Court asked them to imply the sceme. Now, if there had been double engine in the states, people would not have faced this issue."

'BJP is a party with a thinking that regional aspirations should be addressed'

"BJP is a party with a thinking that regional aspirations should be addressed, and I am the first Prime Minister who came being a Chief Minister for a long time. I took the Chinese President to Tamil Nadu, President of France to Uttar Pradesh, took the German Chancellor to Karnataka. It is our job to uplift the power of the country, to encourage every state."

"We see unity in diversity. Some leaders today for their benefit, are using diversity to divide. Last 50 years show that they divides the nation on everything, and are aspiring to rule."

'We should have development benefitting everyone, everything, everytime'

"We should have development benefitting everyone, everything, everytime. we have seen that 100 districts are less developed. We identified these districts as aspirational districts, I focus on those districts, talk to them, talked to the states they are a part of. Asked the states to bring young officers there. Do not transfers them and let them work, and today those districts ar developing."

"People think I am doing this for making deadlines, it must be their compulsion... but I am doing my work. Government should work for the people, get poor water, roads, medical facilities, electricity etc."

'When I talk of fake socialism, it's about dynasty'

"If somebody calls this socialism, I accept it. When I talk of fake socialism, it's about dynasty. Can you see Lohia ji's, George Fernandes', Nitish Kumar's families? They're socialists. I received letter that 45 people from SP, hold some post. This dynasticism is threat to democracy"

"Once, 45 people of the same family were in power. If 2-3 people go out from the same family into politics, that is one thing. But if only family is ruling- When father is not the President, the son will be, this creates dynasty."

"I never talked about anyone's father or grandfather. I said what a former PM had said. It's the right of the nation (to know). They say we don't mention Nehru ji. If we do, then too there's difficulty. I don't understand this fear. For the situation of the country today, the only one respobsible is Congress. If Congress had good policies, then India would have gone further."

'We saw game of two boys earlier too'

"We saw game of 'two boys' earlier too. They had such arrogance that they used the words 'Gujarat ke do gadhe'. UP taught them a lesson. Another time there were 'two boys' & a 'bua ji' with them. Still, it didn't work out for them."

'Will the people forget me if Central agencies don't do anything?'

"Corruption is troubling the nation like a termite. If I dont do anything, will the peopel forgive me? If I get news of such a thing, and I work on it, then they say that it is because of elections...But there is some election or the other throughout the year, should I stop working? The CBI, ED, IT and other agencies stop working?"

'I am with farmers'

"I understand pain of small farmers & I've always tried to win their hearts. I've also won hearts of India's farmers, they have supported me. I told farmers that laws were made for their benefit, but are being taken back in the national interest."

'BJP came out as the most trustworthy party in Punjab'

"Senior leaders of my party made rules and policies that time, and it was required then ...and I believe that Punjab should come out of violence. BJP did not think about their political benefits, and made policies to bring Punjab out of violence, and bring peace in the state. We gave Punjab peace. BJP came out as the most trustworthy party in the state."

"A lot of people have joined BJP in Punjab.. they joined us even if they dont get a ticket. Today, Captain Sahab (Amarinder Singh) and others shook hands with us, they are experienced people."

'I am silent on the issue of security breach'

"A few years back, I was in Tarantaran for some party work. I had to go to the next station. It got late, my car stopped and me and my driver were trying to restart the car. Just then, 2 farmers came and then they asked us to stay ... and helped me. In the morning, he sent his son to get the car repaired. So, I have seen the hearts of the sardars."

"I am silent on this issue (of security breach) ,because the Supreme Court is looking into it. Any statement from me will effect the whole thing. Whatever is there, the Supreme Court will bring out from the investigation committee... till then, we should wait."

'I don't reply to those, who don't come to the Parliament'

"I dont understand the language of attacking...My words might be used to spice things up in the media,, but I dont attack , I communicate. Also, how can I reply on the comments or even comunicate with someone who does not even come to the Parliament."