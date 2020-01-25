PM Narendra Modi Congratulates People Of Himachal Pradesh On 50th Full Statehood Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took to his official Twitter handle and conveyed his greetings to the people of Himachal Pradesh on the occasion of its 50th Full Statehood Day.

In his tweet, the Prime Minister spoke about Himachal Pradesh's rich history, cultural heritage, and natural scenic beauty. PM Modi also hoped that the state would set 'new standards of development and continue to add its valuable contribution to the prosperity of the country.

हिमाचल प्रदेश के सभी निवासियों को 50वें पूर्ण राज्यत्व दिवस की बहुत-बहुत बधाई। अपने गौरवशाली इतिहास, समृद्ध सांस्कृतिक विरासत और नैसर्गिक सुंदरता के लिए प्रसिद्ध यह राज्य विकास के नित नए मानदंड स्थापित करे और देश की समृद्धि में अपना बहुमूल्य योगदान यूं ही देता रहे। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 25, 2020

Chief Minister Jairam Thakur also responded to the Prime Minister's Tweet and expressed his gratitude on the behalf of people of Himachal Pradesh.

CM Jairam Thakur conveys greetings to the people of 'Devbhoomi'

Earlier in the day, the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur took to Twitter and released a video message for the people of Himachal Pradesh on 50th Full Statehood Day. In his video message, the chief minister spoke about the growth and development of the sate and how Himachal Pradesh has grown in the last 50 years.

50 Years of Himachal Pradesh

After being a Union Territory for over 15 years, Himachal Pradesh received the full statehood tag on January 25, 1971. It is interesting to note that the Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh has no history prior to the formation of the Constitution. The State came into existence after India received independence from the British rule. Himachal Pradesh became a centrally administered territory on 15 April 1948. It was formed as an integration of thirty erstwhile princely states.

