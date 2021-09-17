PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday: A Look Back At His Governance Initiatives

On the 71st birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned to organize a 'Seva and Samparan' campaign comprised of various welfare activities for 20 days starting from September 17. Apart from cleanliness, Atmanirbhar and various other drives, this year PM Modi's birthday will begin with an aim to create a record of maximum COVID-19 vaccine inoculations. Meanwhile, Prime Minister's this year birthday is additionally significant as he is going to complete 20 years in public office on October 7.

PM Modi is currently in this third year of the second consecutive term as Prime Minister and has repeatedly emphasised the motto of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' in governance. Apart from the tagline, PM Modi in all his public addresses has also highlighted his party's priority which includes National Security and Nation's Aatmanirbharata (self reliance). Importantly, he is also the first Prime Minister of India to be born after Independence.

List of initiatives by the Modi govt:

On PM Modi's birthday, here is a look at his Governance from the past six and a half years. The longest-serving Chief Minister of Gujarat (October 2001 to May 2014) PM Modi drove BJP to win against Congress with his promises of corruption-free governance. While securing a full majority in 2014 and 2019, the PM Modi-led BJP has taken several welfare initiatives.

Ayushman Bharat- World's largest healthcare programme which covers over 50 crore Indians, Ayushman Bharat is a national public health insurance fund initiated by PM Modi with an aims to provide free access to health insurance coverage for low-income earners in the country.

Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana- The scheme is to motivate Indians to open their bank accounts for financial assistance.

Jan Dhan- Aadhaar- Mobile (JAM)- To bring transparency and speed and cut out delays and corruption.

Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana- To provide smoke-free kitchens and till now over 7 crore beneficiaries, most of whom are women have been registered under it.

'Housing for All' scheme- Under the initiative, nearly 18,000 villages without electricity have been electrified. The government has a targetted house for everyone by 2022 and has sought to give focus to agriculture through schemes like PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, Soil Health Cards, E-NAM.

Apart from the initiatives and schemes for citizens of India, PM Modi has launched national activities including 'Swachh Bharat Mission,' infrastructure for more highways, railways, i-ways and waterways. The UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) Scheme has sought to boost connectivity.

A step to boost Indian manufacturing capacity with 'Make in India' initiative, an initiative to boost digital transactions, and sought to fund the unfunded through Mudra Yojana, and attention to India's rich history and culture. Moreover, environmental causes have been given a massive push to renewable energy. As Chief Minister of Gujarat, PM Modi created a separate Climate Change Department. India has taken the International Solar Alliance initiative.

He has also sought to bring a new approach to disaster management, harnessing the power of technology and the strength of human resources. Lastly, his foreign policy initiatives have proved to be successful with India's presence of all Heads of States of SAARC Nations and invitation in BIMSTEC leaders at the start of the second term. PM Modi has been conferred various honours including the highest civilian honour of Saudi Arabia, Russia, Palestine, Afghanistan, and Maldives.

(With ANI inputs)