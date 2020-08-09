'PM Modi Should Have Invited President Kovind For 'bhoomi Pujan' Of Ram Temple': Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday said that PM Narendra Modi should have taken President Ram Nath Kovind along with him for 'Bhoomi Pujan' of Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5. The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said that President comes from the Dalit community and taking him along would have sent out a good message in the society.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took part in the 'Bhoomi Pujan' at Ram Janambhoomi site in Ayodhya along with other dignitaries.

"Prime Minister Modi should have gone to Ayodhya along with the President, who comes from the Dalit community. Some Dalit saints also kept shouting that they were not called for 'bhoomi pujan' on August 5. They did not invite Dalit saints but they could have invited President Kovind. A good message would have gone to society if they have invited the President for the auspicious ceremony," said the BSP chief.

There is no 'Ram rajya in UP'

She further maintained that the matter is related to faith and it shouldn't be politicised. She slammed the BJP-Led government by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and said it is a jungle raj in UP under Yogi with an increase in crime rates.

"The matter is related to faith it should not be politicised. Only talking of 'Ram rajya' will not be helpful to people. They need to implement Lord Ram's teaching. There is a jungle raj in UP under Yogi government. Crime is increasing with each passing day. There is no 'Ram raj in UP," she added.

Mayawati Slams SP for eyeing brahmin votes

Mayawati also attacked the Samajwadi Party and said, "Now, they are eyeing Brahmin votes and talking for a statue of Lord Parashuram when elections are approaching". SP could have done it when they were in power, she said. On the formation of BSP government in the state, a bigger statue of Parashuram ji will be installed along with the statues of leaders, saints, spiritual gurus of all community in the state, she added.

Mayawati further alleged that the SP government changed the names of several public interest schemes and districts named after great saints of all classes due to casteist mentality and a sense of malice. She however said the names will be restored once the BSP government is formed. She also said once the BSP government comes back to power new hospitals will be constructed and named after great saints from all castes and religions, keeping in mind the shortcomings of the State and Central Government hospitals in view of coronavirus pandemic.

"The four-time BSP government had launched several public interest schemes in the name of great saints of all classes and named districts after them. These names were later changed by the SP government due to casteist mentality and a sense of malice," she said.

(With inputs from ANI)