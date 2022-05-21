Nawab Malik 'hatched Criminal Conspiracy' With D-Gang To Usurp Kurla Property: Court

A Special PMLA court on Friday took cognizance of the charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate against Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik and stated that he was knowingly involved in the money laundering and criminal conspiracy with others to usurp the Goawala compound in Mumbai's Kurla.

The court has issued a process against the NCP Minister and the 1993 bomb blasts case accused Sardar Shahwali Khan, who is also named in the case.

“Accused Nawab Malik in connivance with D-Company members i.e. Hasina Parkar, Salim Patel, and Sardar Khan, hatched a criminal conspiracy for usurping the prime property belonging to Mrs. Munira Plumber,” special judge Rahul R Rokade said.

Therefore, the property usurped by Malik in connivance with Parkar (late sister of gangster Dawood Ibrahim) and others was proceeds of crime under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. “There is prima facie evidence to indicate that the accused is directly and knowingly involved in a money laundering offense,” the special judge noted.

In the charge sheet, ED claimed that Malik had conducted a survey of the illegal tenants which he introduced at the Goawala compound, and took the help of Sardar Shahwali Khan for coordinating with the surveyor. Malik also held several meetings with Haseena Parkar along with Sardar Khan to usurp the compound, the ED said.

Nawab Malik arrested

Nawab Malik was arrested at 2.45 pm on February 23 by the ED, which alleged that he was guilty of an offence punishable under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). This came after Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar allegedly revealed certain facts about his sister Haseena Parkar's involvement in usurping high-valued properties of innocent citizens in Mumbai.

The ED alleged that one Munira Plumber's prime property in Kurla, the present market value of which is Rs.300 crore, was usurped by the NCP leader through Solidus Investments Pvt. Ltd. - a company purportedly owned by his family members. As per the ED, this was done in connivance with Haseena Parkar, her bodyguard Salim Patel and 1993 bomb blasts convict Sardar Shah Wali Khan. Subsequently, a special PMLA court remanded him to ED custody, and later to judicial custody where he has remained since.