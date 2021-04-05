'Police Planting Bombs, Home Minister Asking Vasooli': Javadekar Slams 'exposed' Govt

After the resignation of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh following the Bombay High Court's verdict to conduct a CBI inquiry on the extortion racket in Maharashtra, many from the opposition have come forward to bash the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government. The recent one is Prakash Javadekar, who took to his official Twitter handle and outlining that the government has been 'exposed' wrote, "It is the first time that we have seen police planting bombs and Home Minister asking for "Vasooli" in India.

'More names will come out'

On Monday, former Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis lauded the Bombay High Court's verdict to conduct a CBI inquiry on the extortion racket in Maharashtra and asserted that several more names may come up in the investigation.

He also took the opportunity to bash the present CM Uddhav Thackeray for being silent on the entire matter. Calling Deshmukh's resignation an 'expected outcome', he said, " We are astounded that in spite of such grave allegations against top police officers and ministers, the CM has not spoken a single word. His silence is uncomfortable and his opinion should be aired. His last opinion was 'is Vaze Laden?'. After so many developments, he should break his silence now."

HC order CBI inquiry on the extortion racket

Earlier on Monday, the Bombay High Court ordered CBI inquiry in relation to the 'extortion' charges against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, after which Deshmukh tendered his resignation claiming "I feel it is not morally correct to continue to serve as the Home Minister of Maharashtra".

The judgment of the High Court comes in relation with the 8-page letter written by former Param Bir Singh, in which he had alleged that Vaze was called by Deshmukh to his residence several times in the past few months 'setting a target of accumulating Rs 100 crores a month' from 1,750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai - collecting Rs 2-3 lakhs from each, saying a monthly collection of Rs 40-50 crores were achievable from such establishments and the rest could be 'collected from other sources.

Back then Deshmukh had refuted all claims and instead alleged that the involvement of Param Bir Singh and Sachin Vaze in the Mansukh Hiren case seems likely.

(Credits-PTI/@ANILDESHMUKHNCP/FACEBOOK)