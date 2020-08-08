Manipur Speaker Allows Motion Of Confidence For CM Biren Singh, Dismisses Congress' Plea

In a reassuring development to the BJP-led Manipur government, Speaker Yumnam Khemchand Singh, on Saturday, dismissed Congress' no-confidence motion against CM N Biren Singh. Moreover, the Speaker also allowed BJP's motion of confidence in the Biren Singh government. The BJP's coalition government recently witnessed a jolt when three BJP MLAs resigned and 6 other coalition MLAs including the Deputy CM withdrew support, pushing it into a minority.

Speaker accepts confidence motion

Manipur govt crisis

On June 17, BJP MLAs S Subhashchandra Singh, TT Haokip and Samuel Jendai, TMC MLA T Robindro Singh resigned, while 4 NPP MLAs and Independent MLA Ashab Uddin withdrew support from the Biren Singh government. Later, they extended their support to the Congress party. A day later, former CM Okram Ibobi Singh wrote to Governor Najma Heptulla staking claim to form the government.

With the intervention of NEDA convenor and Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, NPP chief and Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma met with former BJP chief Amit Shah and renewed its support to the BJP. After NPP's support, the BJP-led alliance had 30 MLAs (including the Speaker) in the reduced 51-member Manipur Assembly). The assembly's strength was reduced from 60 to 51 after the resignation of three BJP MLAs and the disqualification of 6 MLAs. This indicates that Congress will be unable to topple the government in the present scenario.

Governor reallocates portfolio to Dy CM

After the coalition was renewed, BJP won a high-stakes battle for the Rajya Sabha seat in Manipur, with Leisamba Sanajaoba secured 28 votes as against 24 votes received by Congress' nominee T Mangibabu. Later, Governor Najma Heptulla reallocated the portfolios to NPP MLA and Deputy CM Y Joykumar Singh - taking charge of Finance, Science and Technology, and Economics and Statistics. On the other hand, CM Biren Singh retained portfolios such as Home, Transport, Tourism, Minority Affairs, Information Technology, etc. NPP had tussled with CM Biren Singh after Deputy CM Joykumar Singh was divested of all the portfolios after he allegedly described the chief minister’s assurance of food security during the lockdown as “hogwash” and “gibberish”, as per reports.

